‘It’s All Ruined’: Young Woman Caught Up in Belarus Clampdown

MOSCOW — She was one small step away from ending legislation college. Put up-university life was dawning, seemingly filled with promise. Pals deliberate events and summer time holidays.

However Sofia Sapega, 23, as a substitute now sits in a cell in Belarus, exhibiting how a life may be abruptly upended by the tough latest pivot in Belarusian and Russian politics, even for a younger girl who was comparatively apolitical, in keeping with acquaintances.

Ms. Sapega was arrested final month after Belarusian authorities pressured down a Ryanair flight in the nation’s airspace as she was touring between Greece and Lithuania.

Belarusian authorities haven’t formally disclosed their accusations, however, informally, the rationale for her arrest appears clear sufficient: Her crime was having a boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who was outstanding in the post-Soviet nation’s opposition. The 2 have been detained collectively whereas getting back from a trip.