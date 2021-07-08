It’s Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova in Wimbledon Final

Pliskova observed that Barty can make his opponents “play bad”, but that was certainly not the adjective that summed up his semi-final with Kerber: a catchy duel full of clean brilliance, frequent changes of pace and defense of world class.

Barty and Kerber crouched down, knees sometimes scratching the grass, and Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, took the upper hand in the second set before being broken in love when she served at 5-3. Barty went from there, winning the first six points of the tiebreaker as Kerber faltered before recovering to earn three straight points. But the surge came too late to prevent Barty from making his first singles final at Wimbledon.

“I wasn’t sure that would ever happen, honestly,” Barty said. “I think you have to keep getting into position. I think Wimbledon has been an incredible learning place for me.

She won the women’s title here in 2011 at the age of 15, which clearly shows that she had the potential to become a star. But while his all-court play seems well suited to the grass – the skidding backhand, sounding serve, clean volleys – it took him 10 more years to make a serious attempt at the title.

In 2018, she was beaten in the third round by Daria Kasatkina. In 2019, a few weeks after winning her first major singles title at Roland Garros, she was upset in the fourth round by Alison Riske. Last year Wimbledon was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Probably 2018, 2019 was one of my toughest weeks to play,” Barty said. “I learned a lot from these two times. I think most of the time your greatest growth comes from your darkest times. I think that’s why this tournament has been so important to me.