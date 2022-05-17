It’s illegal to pass farm equipment in no-passing zones





MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As farm exercise will increase in the Capital Area, drivers are urged to use warning when encountering slow-moving automobiles. In accordance to the New York State Division of Motor Automobiles (DMV), it’s illegal to pass these automobiles in a no-passing zone.

Sluggish-moving automobiles are automobiles that function at lower than 40 miles per hour. These embrace tractors, self-propelled farm equipment, highway building and upkeep equipment, and animal-powered automobiles.

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith additionally suggested New Yorkers to decelerate and listen when encountering farm automobiles. He stated it’s essential to deal with them similar to another automobile on the highway and never deal with them as a nuisance.

“The foundations of the highway apply, even when you’re in a rush and caught behind a slow-moving automobile. Please don’t drive recklessly,” stated Smith.

Smith stated slowing down to observe a tractor going 20 miles per hour for one mile will solely add three minutes to your journey. The width of farm equipment can even make it tough for the operator to see site visitors approaching from the wrong way.

“More often than not, that farm equipment doesn’t journey greater than a quarter-mile between fields,” stated Smith. “There’s a good likelihood that the farm operator is searching for a area entry highway, or a large level, or someplace to safely pull off to permit site visitors to pass.”

When encountering a slow-moving automobile, drivers ought to:

Decelerate instantly

Enhance following distance

Be alert and look ahead to surprising turns

Pass with care solely when it’s secure and authorized to accomplish that

Bear in mind that animal-powered automobiles could make unanticipated actions

Bear in mind that equipment in tow might sway on the highway

Keep in mind slow-moving automobile operators might have poor visibility due to masses and equipment in tow

In accordance to the DMV, slow-moving automobiles are required to have a Pace Identification Image (SIS) and the “slow-moving automobile triangle” displayed on the again of the automobile. It’s also illegal to put slow-moving automobile emblems on stationary objects, similar to mailboxes or driveway posts.

Animal-powered automobiles ought to show both a slow-moving automobile triangle or a lighted lantern with a crimson lens close to the left fringe of the automobile. The automobile additionally ought to have 72 sq. inches of a top quality white or whitish-gray reflective tape.

Underneath state regulation, self-propelled agricultural equipment can be utilized on public roads after darkish and when visibility is lower than 1,000 ft when it has two white head lamps, one crimson tail mild on the rear and two amber lamps seen from the entrance and rear.