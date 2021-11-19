Its just beginning its time will come Former coach Uttam Majumdar refuses to consider Ishan Kishan hit or miss cricketer India vs New Zealand T20 Series

Ishan Kishan opened the innings against New Zealand in place of Rohit. However, he got out early trying to hit a big shot. Sunil Gavaskar criticized the change in the Indian batting order, calling Ishan a ‘hit-or-miss player’.

Ishan Kishan was described as a ‘hit or miss’ player after his failure against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. However, Uttam Majumdar, the former coach of this young wicket-keeper batsman, believes that it is just the beginning, its time will come. He could become an important member of India’s limited overs team in the next few years.

After suffering a 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the recent T20 World Cup, India opened the innings with Ishan in place of Rohit Sharma against New Zealand. The young left-handed batsman, however, got out early trying to hit a big shot. Criticizing the change in the Indian batting order, former legend Sunil Gavaskar had termed Ishaan a “hit-or-miss player”.

According to Ishaan’s childhood coach Uttam Majumdar, nothing is over for the 23-year-old. “He (Ishan) is a useful player who is best suited for the shorter formats. He can open the innings, play the role of a finisher. He is very agile and a brilliant fielder. Majumdar, a former Bihar Under-22 cricketer, recognized Ishan’s talent when he was just seven years old.

“Any player can face failure. It was unfortunate that he got out in the big match. But if this team’s strategy was successful, he would have become a star overnight. Referring to Ishan’s form ahead of the World Cup, he said, “Given the way he had batted in the last three innings, there should have been more chances (in the World Cup).”

Ishan had scored an unbeaten 70 in the warm-up match against England after scoring an unbeaten 50 and 84 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the World Cup. Majumdar said, “He is a very natural player and is not afraid to play big shots. That day he was specially sent to play the big shot in the powerplay, but unfortunately that was not his day. However, he will get many more opportunities.

He said that Ishan should get more chances after Rahul Dravid becomes the coach. Majumdar said, “Dravid sir knows him very well as Ishan became the captain of the team for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He has also led India ‘A’. There are a lot of expectations for him from two consecutive World Cups. He has just started.