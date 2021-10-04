‘It’s Like Luck’: How a Long-Vacant Building Got the Right Tenant

When New York City was shut down in March 2020, the food delivery organization God’s Love We Deliver received 3,500 calls from people asking for help in a single weekend. By the end of June that year, the number of daily meals he produced had increased to 2,500.

Since then, the organization, which was founded in 1986 to serve homebound AIDS patients but has broadened its mission throughout the years, has brought in additional caseworkers and nutritionists. It has squeezed the nonprofit’s SoHo headquarters for space.

“We’ve moved from pandemic to pandemic,” said Karen Pearl, president and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver.

But due to a combination of quirky real estate laws and timing, the nonprofit is poised to expand its operations into a long-vacant building in need of a very specific tenant, for which God’s love fits the bill. The organization has signed a four-year lease to occupy the North Dispensary, a historic structure in the West Village and a health clinic in the East.