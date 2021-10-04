‘It’s Like Luck’: How a Long-Vacant Building Got the Right Tenant
When New York City was shut down in March 2020, the food delivery organization God’s Love We Deliver received 3,500 calls from people asking for help in a single weekend. By the end of June that year, the number of daily meals he produced had increased to 2,500.
Since then, the organization, which was founded in 1986 to serve homebound AIDS patients but has broadened its mission throughout the years, has brought in additional caseworkers and nutritionists. It has squeezed the nonprofit’s SoHo headquarters for space.
“We’ve moved from pandemic to pandemic,” said Karen Pearl, president and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver.
But due to a combination of quirky real estate laws and timing, the nonprofit is poised to expand its operations into a long-vacant building in need of a very specific tenant, for which God’s love fits the bill. The organization has signed a four-year lease to occupy the North Dispensary, a historic structure in the West Village and a health clinic in the East.
“It’s like luck,” said Ms. Pearl.
The Northern Dispensary was established in 1831 to serve the poor residents of the northern areas of the city. Sitting on a triangular plot of land – and itself triangular in shape – the brick building has a limestone plaque that reads “Heal the sick.”
In one of those sole-New York-real-estate stories, the three-story landmark lies nearly empty for as long as God’s love exists, an oddity in a neighborhood where every building and parcel is a hot commodity.
And for more than three decades, at the intersection of Christopher Street and Waverly Place, the building seemed destined to remain vacant.
The man who bought the dilapidated building in 1998—a quaint, disorganized character named William Gottlieb, who drove a beat-up station wagon and carried documents around in a shopping bag—had a tendency to snap up real estate, then sit on it. He eventually owned about 100 properties in the West Village, the Meatpacking District, Chelsea and the Lower East Side – a portfolio that at one point was worth $1 billion. After his death in 1999, family members fought for control of his real estate empire.
The Northern Dispensary, where Edgar Allan Poe is said to have been treated for a head cold, was unique among the holdings of William Gottlieb Real Estate, however. Deed restrictions in the early 19th century required that the building be used to serve the poor and vulnerable, thus ruling out high-end condos or rental conversions, for example.
As the building lay vacant – window panes shattered, paint chipped – Mr Gottlieb’s nephew, Neil Bender, who, with his wife, Marika, now controls William Gottlieb Real Estate, follows in his uncle’s footsteps appeared to happen, at least with this particular property.
“People will be reaching out to us over the years,” said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, whose district comprises the Northern Dispensary. “How is this beautiful building sitting empty?”
Then the love of God entered the picture.
In 2019, the Benders attended one of their annual fundraising concerts. He began donating eggs and microgreens to the organization from his farm in Tivoli, NY. When he learned the nonprofit needed space, he proposed Northern Dispensary.
“We were naturally fit,” Benders said in a statement.
Now they have agreed to make the building accessible to people with disabilities and retrofit it with a new HVAC system and a rewiring. The floors and walls are in good condition, said Scott Henson, principal of Henson Architecture the firm retained for this project. The fireplace mantel and other historic features of the 190-year-old Federal-style structure will be preserved.
Plans should be submitted to the local community board and the Landmark Conservation Commission. God’s Love hopes to move staff members into the building early next year.
Its monthly rent is $5,800, which is a fraction of what a building of this size would normally get. It allows the nonprofit — which has an annual budget of $27 million, distributes food throughout five boroughs and, despite its name, has no religious affiliation — to dedicate its resources to those in need.
“It feels right to live in a place that has a history of healing the sick,” said Ms. Pearl. Although some office workers will move to the dispensary, food will be prepared and distributed from the SoHo location, about a dozen blocks south, which has a 10,000-square-foot kitchen.
The fact that the building is in an area where AIDS was widespread and where the love of God focused most of its efforts in the early days – interestingly, the last tenant of the northern dispensary was vacant for 30 years. Prior to the stay, a dental clinic, was closed in 1989. Refusing to care for a person with AIDS—seems especially poignant to some.
“Bringing them in the heart of the West Village is really beautiful and meaningful,” said Mr Johnson, a gay man who has been HIV positive for 17 years. “They couldn’t find a more suitable place.”
