It’s Never Too Late to Learn to Ride Horseback

Why didn’t you take lessons as a child?

I grew up in a modest home. My parents were blue collar workers and worked very hard. There was nothing for the extras. So I convinced myself that riding wasn’t for me, which is sad. When I grew up I could have taken the time to do one lesson a month but I was intimidated and uncomfortable. And there was fear.

What are you afraid of ?

Fall or hurt me. But in 2003, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy. It changed things. It’s motivation. You have to follow your dreams when you have the chance because you don’t know how long you will have the opportunity.

How did you find the courage to take the first step?

I didn’t let breast cancer scare me, and I didn’t let it take the joy out of my life. It would have been a disaster. I decided I was going to have another life. To learn to ride was to find new joy. It was also a reward for surviving something very dark and coming out the other side.