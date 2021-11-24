It’s Never Too Late to Pick Up Your Life and Move to Italy

What finally lit your fire?

Sometime a year my kids would hear me say, “I’ll go to Italy when I’m old.” The last time I said that was in 2015, my daughter said, “Why do you say that? Old? Why don’t you do it now? ” It really shocked me. All the limits I created – the gym, the kids, the house – were self-imposed to make me feel like I couldn’t fulfill my dream. I needed to let go of them and dream bigger and more freely. When I told Jim that I wanted to go there, he agreed with my daughter and surprised me that I should go for a month to see how I felt. Then I lost all the weight I carried.

What steps did you take to make it work?

I signed up for Italian lessons in Seattle. I did research on where to spend the month. I had already experienced Bolzano, so I decided to move to Orvieto, a small town in Umbria, between Florence and Rome. Jim joined me and loved it.

When we got back home we decided to move on. Jim retired in January 2016. I sold my Steinway seven-foot piano to one of my students. We had an estate sale. We rented our house in Seattle, which paid for our lives in Italy. Later, we sold the house to continue our financial life here. We started in Lacey because we wanted to go to a place where the locals don’t speak English and we would be forced to speak Italian, which is what we are. Since then I have been almost fluent.