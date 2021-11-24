It’s Never Too Late to Pick Up Your Life and Move to Italy
“It’s Never Too Late” is a series that tells the story of people who decide to fulfill their dreams on their own terms.
In 1978, when Holly Herman was 20, she flew to Bolzano, a scenic town in the foothills of the Tyrolian Alps, to participate in the Ferruccio Bussoni International Piano Competition. Originally from California, the budding concert pianist was taken to a country that was deeply entwined with classical music, food, and beauty. She promised to make it her home one day.
“Until then, I was living in Seattle, and this was my first time in Italy. I was fascinated by this cohesive, beautiful, historic center, which is amazingly rich in life and activity, “said Ms. Herman, now 63, of Bolzano’s medieval heart. “It simply came to our notice then. I knew I would be there someday. “
It will take 38 years to move to Italy permanently. After her piano competition, she moved to New York to do groundwork for her planned move to Manhattan as a professional pianist. She then moved to Seattle, where on her first day, through college friends, she met Jim Herman. The two quickly became close friends. They got married within a year. Over the next few years they had two children. (Mr. Harman had two children from a previous marriage.) New York’s hopes were dashed. Italy became even more unconscious.
But her dream of moving to Italy never died. In 2015, at her daughter’s urging, she spent a month in the medieval mountain town of Orvito in central Italy to see if she was still passionate about the Italian way of life. Mr. Herman joined her for 10 days. This trip convinced both of them that this should be their new reality. The desire to change their lifestyle was made financially possible by the sale of their home and the savings of retirement.
In 2016, the couple took their lives in Seattle. Not sure what his future would hold, he first rented a four-bedroom home, then sold it with his two cars and a large enough property to carry with him. Carrying one carry-on and one suitcase each, they boarded a flight to Italy. For the past two years, the couple have been living in the vibrant city of Lesse in southern Italy, along narrow streets with Baroque-era churches and rustic restaurants. But Lecce’s inaccessibility made it difficult to travel to Europe, so they settled in Padua in 2018, an ancient city with arcade streets and stylish cafes, just 33 minutes by train from Venice.
Today, the couple live in a two-bedroom apartment that overlooks the charming little square of Piazza dei Signori in the historic center of Padua. (The following interview is edited and abridged.)
What finally lit your fire?
Sometime a year my kids would hear me say, “I’ll go to Italy when I’m old.” The last time I said that was in 2015, my daughter said, “Why do you say that? Old? Why don’t you do it now? ” It really shocked me. All the limits I created – the gym, the kids, the house – were self-imposed to make me feel like I couldn’t fulfill my dream. I needed to let go of them and dream bigger and more freely. When I told Jim that I wanted to go there, he agreed with my daughter and surprised me that I should go for a month to see how I felt. Then I lost all the weight I carried.
What steps did you take to make it work?
I signed up for Italian lessons in Seattle. I did research on where to spend the month. I had already experienced Bolzano, so I decided to move to Orvieto, a small town in Umbria, between Florence and Rome. Jim joined me and loved it.
When we got back home we decided to move on. Jim retired in January 2016. I sold my Steinway seven-foot piano to one of my students. We had an estate sale. We rented our house in Seattle, which paid for our lives in Italy. Later, we sold the house to continue our financial life here. We started in Lacey because we wanted to go to a place where the locals don’t speak English and we would be forced to speak Italian, which is what we are. Since then I have been almost fluent.
How did you navigate all the challenges of living abroad?
I didn’t want life to be boring. I wanted to fill it with adventure. If you want it, go to a different country. At the beginning of Lacey we broke the handle of our pot. We just wanted a simple screw but that worldly act turned out to be a five hour adventure. How do we find a hardware store? What is the Italian word for handle? How to catch a bus to get there? I wanted our post-retirement life to be full of challenges, so I was able to thrive here.
Did you see this movement as another action?
I have a clear feeling that one chapter ended and another began. My biography includes the fact that I now live in Italy. This is not a new book, but a new exciting chapter – written in Italian.
How has this experience changed you?
I think my life is rich here. Italians have an art of living. Enjoy small moments. I have also learned to do it. I think I saw and understood in a way I had never before.
How is your Italian life different from your Seattle life?
It has changed dramatically that we no longer have a car. We live in the heart of a beautiful historic town with a nearby river that we walk almost daily to where we reach “Specola”, an observatory built on top of an ancient tower. We shop, go to restaurants and go to the fruit and vegetable market outside, meet friends in some block radius of our apartment. We can catch the train for lunch or dinner in Venice whenever we want. We traveled easily throughout Europe before the epidemic.
What kind of advice can you give to a person who is stuck?
Make a list of the five essentials you need to make your plan a reality. Start with one. Don’t look at all of them because it can be overwhelming. If you can complete one, go for two. Then see if you can complete the list. Don’t do anything harsh. Take a test to see if you are fit for this type of life and if it makes you happy or uncomfortable. I had a vigorous campaign to do this. If you are forced to do something, you should try to do it.
What has life taught you?
The grief is in vain. You can’t go back and change any of your decisions. Try to hug where you are, the future will open. Life unfolds easily when you are focused and focused on the joy and beauty of your life. Regret does not participate in that philosophy.
