It’s not just you: ‘senior moments’ became more widespread during the pandemic, experts say



According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, if you are not a senior, but are still experiencing ‘senior moments’, then you are a good partner.

“Our brains are now like many tab-open computers,” said Dr. Sarah C. Irwin, a neuroscientist and professor of cognitive science at the University of California.

“It slows down our processing power, and is one of the areas where memory is disrupted.”

According to memory experts, ‘old moments,’ otherwise known as transient bursts of forgetfulness, are becoming more common.

According to the journal, sometimes we struggle to remember the names of our friends, colleagues, words that usually shut our mouths, or how to perform tasks that are normal, according to the journal.

For many, this is a time of great change as they return to work and settle into new routines, but adding to the uncertainty of the war in Ukraine, it is not surprising that our brains are in a cognitive overdrive, according to news outlets.

The brain consumes as much energy as any other cell in our body, and according to neuroscientists, this is much more than we thought.

According to Dr. Grant Shields, an assistant professor in the university’s Department of Psychological Sciences, stress is a major culprit, partly due to epidemics, but research has shown that those who have experienced “recent life stress” have memory problems. Of Arkansas, who did research on the subject.

Stress reduces our focus and sleep, but chronic stress can damage the brain, leading to memory problems, Shields added.

As our brains become cluttered with information from a variety of sources, such as constantly on our phones, neuroscientists find it difficult for our minds to crystallize memory.

And the routine created by the epidemic is not helping.

“Innovation benefits memory,” said Zakaria Reg, an assistant professor of psychology and brain science at Washington University in St. Louis.

“When all our experiences come together, it’s hard to remember any one of them as distinct.”

As we get older, our memory will be damaged, but there is no set time because according to news outlets, everyone’s brain ages at different rates.

But if you’re worried about your memory, it’s always a good idea to make an appointment with your doctor – especially if other people notice it, according to the journal.

Here are some expert tips to help your memory, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If you can’t remember, don’t push it because we often get frustrated, which means that the sensitive part of the brain overrides the part of our brain that restores memory, says Dr. Jennifer Kilkas, a clinical health psychologist and assistant professor. Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

Instead, calm the brain because it strengthens the frontal lobe, the part of the brain that helps encode memory and control stress, Mednick said.

He recommends taking deep breaths for at least ten minutes every day, to talk in nature or to communicate with loved ones, but also to remind us to get a good night’s sleep because it clears the toxins from our brain which can ‘shut down’ our mental processes.

And keep the phone away and try to do only one thing at a time, pay more attention to activities we don’t think about, such as brushing our teeth.

“When you practice focusing on those moments when it doesn’t matter, it becomes easier in those moments,” Kilks said.

“Lastly, try to be present when talking to other people, which means turning off the television and focusing on what our loved ones are saying,” said Dr. Jeanine Turner, a professor of communications at Georgetown University.

“We have to intentionally approach every conversation,” Turner said. “If we don’t have a deep connection, how can we expect to remember what happened?”