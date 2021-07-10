It’s Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon Final



At 6-foot-5, he has an explosive serve and one of the heaviest forehands in a sport that is packed with heavy forehands. But as he demonstrated against Hurkacz, he improved his mobility and backhand – both his blocked two-handed serve return and one-handed slice.

“Anything is possible in the final,” said Djokovic. “Obviously the experience is on my side, but Berrettini has won a lot of grass games this year, winning Queen’s. He’s in great shape. He serves big, plays big, so it’s going to be a very tough game, I think, for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a big battle.

Hurkacz, an aggressive player with a game well suited to grass, beat Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round and Federer in the quarter-finals, winning the final set 6-0 against the eight-time Wimbledon champion.

Berrettini won the second set by the same score on Friday, and although Hurkacz lifted his game and pushed the semi-final to a fourth set, he could never find a way to break Berrettini’s serve. Berrettini finished with 22 aces and 60 total winners, and just 18 unforced errors.

“Matteo played really well,” said Hurkacz. “I mean he served bombs. He really didn’t make a lot of mistakes throughout the four sets. I mean if he keeps playing like that, he really has a big chance in the final.

The problem for so long for so many people has been summoning such a performance against Djokovic, who has become the game’s supreme player in big games.

He bends like no one else has bent in men’s tennis, distorting his angular figure into positions worthy of Cirque du Soleil. On Friday, he continued to struggle with his balance, as he did throughout the tournament, falling several times. In the end, with his white shirt covered in dirt, he looked like someone who had just stepped out of the yard after roughing up his young children (he and his wife, Jelena, have two).