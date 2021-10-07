It’s Time to Stop Paying for VPNs

One caveat: VPNs are still great for some applications, such as those in authoritarian countries where citizens use technology to look like they are accessing the Internet in other places. This helps give them access to web content that they might not normally be able to view. But as a mainstream privacy tool, it is no longer an ideal solution.

This sent me down a rabbit hole looking for alternatives to paying for a VPN. I used some web tools to build my own private network for free, which was not easy. But I also learned that many casual users may no longer even need a VPN.

Here’s what you need to know.

What Has Changed About VPNs

Not so long ago, many websites lacked security mechanisms to prevent bad actors from knowing what people were doing while browsing their sites, opening doors for their data to be hijacked. This helped VPN services become an essential security product. VPN providers offer to help hide people’s browsing information by creating an encrypted tunnel on their servers through which all your web traffic passes.

But the Internet has changed a lot in the last five years. Many privacy advocates and tech companies have prompted website builders to rewrite their sites to support HTTPS, a security protocol that encrypts traffic and solves most of the above problems.

You have probably seen the padlock symbol on your web browser. A locked padlock indicates that a site is using HTTPS; An unlocked means it is not and is therefore more vulnerable to attack. These days, it’s rare to stumble upon a site with an unlocked padlock—95 percent of the top 1,000 websites are now encrypted with HTTPS, according to W3Techs, a site that compiles data on Web technologies.

This means that VPNs are no longer an essential tool when most people browse the Web on public Wi-Fi networks, said Dan Guido, chief executive of Trail of Bits, a cybersecurity firm.

“It is very difficult to detect cases where people have been harmed by signing in on airport, coffee shop or hotel Wi-Fi,” he said. That said, these days, people who benefit from VPNs are working in high-risk areas and who could be targets, such as journalists who correspond with sensitive sources and business executives keeping trade secrets when traveling abroad.