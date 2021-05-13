It’s war! Today’s Karl Stefanovic reveals what would happen if he had a punch up with Kochie

The rivalry between 9’s At present present and Sevens’ Dawn has heated up.

On Thursday, KIIS FM shock jock Kyle Sandilands openly requested Karl Stefanovic what would happen if he was to have a ‘punch up’ with TV rival David ‘Kochie’ Koch, 65.

Karl 46, jokingly pulled out the ‘road discuss’ and quipped: ‘Kochie would not have a good one in him let’s face it.’

Kyle had requested Karl and his At present co-host Allison Langdon, 41, who would win in a ‘punch up’ if they fought Kochie and his Dawn co-host Natalie Barr, 53.

Allison, who injured her leg just lately, jokingly requested: ‘Is my leg higher on this state of affairs?’

Karl stated that Allison would take the lot of them, saying with a snicker: ‘Allison wins up in opposition to everybody!’

In the meantime, Allison stated that she would not combat Nat, however would fortunately ‘scrap Karl’.

‘Nat’s beautiful, I would not combat Nat, I would scrap him [Karl],’ she stated with a snicker.

Nat is the brand new co-host of Dawn after taking on the reins from Samantha Armytage following her shock exit earlier this 12 months.

The 53-year-old insists she wasn’t angling for the job – and actually, would have been completely satisfied to remain in her former co-star’s shadow.

‘Each interview I’ve ever accomplished, folks have stated, “What’s subsequent?” And I’ve by no means been capable of give a good reply as a result of I liked my job, however folks thought I ought to need one thing else. I really did not,’ she informed Stellar earlier this month.