ITV axes Birds Of A Feather as Pauline Quirke flies the nest

Standard comedy Birds Of A Feather has been axed by ITV after Pauline Quirke dominated out showing in future episodes.

Co-stars Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph, who play Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Inexperienced in the sitcom, had hoped final yr’s Christmas particular would persuade TV chiefs to fee a brand new collection.

However regardless of attracting an viewers of seven.9 million, ITV has determined towards ordering extra episodes after Ms Quirke, who performed Tracey’s sister Sharon, determined not to participate in the particular.

It comes amid shock at the current dismissal by Ms Robson, 63, of claims a few falling-out with Ms Quirke, 61.

Ms Robson – who has recognized Ms Quirke since they have been ten years previous – described the studies as ‘a load of previous codswallop’, however sources on the present insist the rift – which was first reported by The Mail on Sunday in February – is real.

‘With out Pauline, the view is that there isn’t a Birds Of A Feather,’ stated a supply.

‘You can’t have Tracey with out Sharon, and there’s no manner Pauline will probably be going again. Issues are unhealthy between her and Linda.

‘Linda and Lesley gave it a go however, regardless of the figures being good, ITV will not be recommissioning it.’

Sources near Ms Robson and Ms Joseph declare that Ms Quirke and her husband Steve Sheen, who acts as her supervisor, wished to barter a greater deal to look in the present.

Ms Robson and Ms Joseph had hoped they may maintain the sitcom going by changing Ms Quirke’s character with a youthful lookalike.

Linda Robson (pictured with Ms Quirke) and Lesley Joseph, who play Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Inexperienced, had hoped final yr’s Christmas particular would persuade TV chiefs to do a brand new collection

Ms Robson insisted in an interview earlier this month that she and Ms Quirke remained shut, although her mates briefed the MoS earlier this yr about the bust-up between the pair.

After the rift was revealed, it was alleged that issues grew to become so heated at one level that childhood mates Ms Robson and Ms Quirke needed to be separated by crew members throughout filming at Teddington Studios in West London.

One supply stated: ‘They’ll by no means converse once more. It’s desperately unhappy, but additionally staggering that Linda would fake they’re mates. They don’t seem to be.’

Birds Of A Feather, which tells the story of two sisters whose husbands are jailed for armed theft, ran for 9 collection on the BBC between 1989 and 1998 and was revived by ITV in 2014.

Neither Ms Robson nor Ms Quirke responded to requests for remark final night time.