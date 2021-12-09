Ivy Aura Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Net worth, Pics, Feet



Ivy Aura

Ivy Aura Wiki, Bio, Wikipedia

Actress & Glamour Model Ivy Aura was born on 25 October 1995 in Portland, Oregon, United States of America. Ivy Aura age 25 years. She completed her graduation in Portland, Oregon, USA. She began her career in 2014 in AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $200k- $350k USD a year from paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, sponsors.

Ivy Aura is one of the famous American AV Actresses and social media stars. Ivy Aura is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and slim curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter. Ivy Aura has more than 25k followers on Instagram and has over 43K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Ivy Aura Bio,Wiki

Personal Info Details Name Ivy Aura Age 25 Years Date of Birth 25 October 1995 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $400k- $350k USD Career Start and End 2014 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname IvyAura Hometown Portland, Oregon, United States of America Place of Birth Portland, Oregon, United States of America Current City Portland, Oregon, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 110 lbs (50 kg) Figure Size 30B-26-37 Bra Size 30B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Zodiac Sign Scorpio Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Background Italian Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @nymphfern (25k Followers) Twitter @nymphfern (43k Followers) Facebook @IvyAura (Followers) TikTok @IvyAura (Followers) Snapchat @IvyAura Reddit @IvyAura Videos @Ivy_Aura Official Website None Movies None Awards None

Who is Ivy Aura?

Ivy Aura has been interested in modeling since childhood. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Ivy Aura’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 25k followers on Instagram and 43k followers on Twitter as of July 2021. IvyAura earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

IvyAura Education

IvyAura completed her schooling and graduated from Portland, Oregon, United States of America.

Ivy Aura Net Worth

Ivy Aura earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. IvyAura did no share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $350k USD annually.

Ivy Aura has big fan followers on Instagram (25k Followers), Twitter (43k Followers), Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day IvyAura shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Instagram: Click Here (60k Followers)

Twitter: Click Here (51k Followers)

Facebook Page: Click Here

Ivy Aura Videos on Youtube: Click Here

TikTok: Click Here

You can contact Ivy Aura through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Ivy Aura Family

Ivy Aura’s father’s Name is unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name is unknown she is a homemaker.

Ivy Aura Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.