Iwo Jima survivors of New York's Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 19, 1945, the United States Marne Crops commemorates the 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima. Each year, surviving WWII veterans of New York’s Capital Region gathered to honor their fallen comrades, but not this year due to dwindling numbers and declining health. Surviving service members of the Capital region are remembered for their sacrifices made.

Iwo Jima was Sal Famularo’s third landing, he was among the first waves to invade Saipan, the Tinian. About a week into the battle, Famularo was seriously injured in an intense area of battle called the ‘Meat Grinder.’ An American tank arrived and pulled Sal inside through an escape hatch beneath the tank, as Japanese soldiers advanced.

Sal Famularo, 96, of Glenville, N.Y.
Sal Famularo, 96, of Glenville, N.Y.

Corporal Ambrose ‘Cowboy’ Anderson, is one of the first African-Americans to serve in the Marine Corps at Montford Point, and one of only 900 who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima.

Ambrose 'Cowboy' Anderson, 96, Gloversville, N.Y.
Ambrose ‘Cowboy’ Anderson, 96, Gloversville, N.Y.

Nils Mockler served with the 4th Division’s tank battalion and was a combat intelligence scout. Mockler’s duties were to track down tanks to assess their status as well as needs for additional personnel, water, or ammunition.

Nils Mockler, 95, of Westchester, N.Y., previously of Altamont
Nils Mockler, 95, of Westchester, previously of Altamont, N.Y.

The iconic battle began when three Marine divisions advanced on an eight-square-mile island. Soldiers were quickly met by a heavy barrage of fire from Japanese forces that had emerged from underground tunnels. Maries raised the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on the fourth day, although the battle did not end until March 26, 1945, with heavy losses on both sides.

