Iyengar yoga: Arjun Kapoor started Iyengar yoga, know what it is and why he does it

Not only a good diet is necessary for good health, but exercise is also necessary. Exercise does not mean that you go to the gym for hours and work out, but you can keep yourself fit by doing yoga and exercise at home too. Yoga is very important to keep the body fit, through yoga you can achieve the body you want. Yoga is effective in keeping the body and mind fit, making the body strong and providing spiritual benefits. Practicing yoga is not easy for every person, for this you can take the help of a yoga expert or videos on YouTube.

Explaining the importance of yoga, Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a post on Instagram in which he has told that he has included Iyengar yoga in his fitness journey. This yoga is done for correcting posture, strengthening the hip bone and for quick recovery from lower back injuries.

What is Iyengar Yoga: Iyengar Yoga was created by Yoga Guru B.K.S. Iyengar did it, because of the popularity of this yoga, it was named Iyengar Yoga. To do this yoga, it is necessary to pay attention to the posture.

Benefits of Iyengar Yoga: To do yoga in the right posture, it is necessary to have the structural structure of the body in the right form. By doing this yoga, both mind and body can be kept under control. By doing this both body and mind remain healthy. This yoga increases immunity, as well as keeps it safe from diseases.

This yoga is done very intelligently and carefully. To do this, the body needs to be flexible. In Iyengar yoga, emphasis is placed on doing asanas properly, which benefits all parts of the body.

Arjun recently mentioned this yoga on Instagram and also thanked his girl friend Malaika Arora for doing this yoga. Arjun Kapoor shared a video of him doing yoga in the gym with the hashtag “Work in Progress”. In the photo, Arjun was seen doing this difficult easy in a very easy way, for which he thanked his girl friend as well as his yoga guru.


