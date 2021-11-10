Iyer – Will focus on both the formats of the game: Iyer

The number of all-rounders who have made a name for themselves in the Indian cricket world is not huge and Venkatesh Iyer, who has made it to the national team, knows that he has to focus on both the aspects of the game if he is to maintain his importance. After a good run in the IPL, the 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has found a place in the Indian T20 squad for the three-match home series against New Zealand starting November 17.

Iyer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, said in Gonda, ‘So far my workload management has been good. I am an all-rounder so I have to pay equal attention to both the aspects of the game. This is what I have been doing since playing at the state level in age-group tournaments. Till now it has not been a big issue for me.

“If you have to play for India, you have to consistently perform well in all formats and that is why I have worked a lot on both the departments of my game,” Iyer said. He said, ‘I have worked on my batting as much as I have done with my bowling.’ Apart from scoring 370 runs for the Knight Riders in IPL, Iyer also took three wickets to make him into the race for a place in the national team. He is being considered as a replacement for Hardik Pandya who is not fit to bowl.