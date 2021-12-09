Izzy Bell Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Pics, Net Worth, feet



Izzy Bell

Izzy Bell Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Actress & Glamour Model Izzy Bell was born on 30 November 1995 in Minnesota, United States of America. Izzy Bell age 25 years. She completed her graduation in Minnesota, USA. Izzy began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $200k- $250k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Izzy Bell is one of the famous American AV actress and social media star. Izzy Bell is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful slim and curvy figure, videos. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter. She has more than 100k followers on Instagram. Izzy Bell has over 200K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Izzy Bell Wiki, Bio

Personal Info Details Name Izzy Bell Age 25 Years Date of Birth 30 November 1995 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $200k- $500k USD Career Start and End 2017 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Izzi Bell

Leina’ala

Essabelle Hometown Minnesota, United States of America Place of Birth Minnesota, United States of America Current City Minnesota, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5’7” (170 cm) Weight 107 lbs (49 kg) Figure Size 32B-24-34 Bra Size 32B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @izzy.bell (100k Followers)

@izzy.bell.3 (k Followers) Twitter @ izzy.bell (k Followers)

@izzy_bell_1 (k Followers) Facebook @IzzyBell (k Followers) TikTok @IzzyBell (k Followers) Snapchat @imizzy.bell Reddit @IzzyBell Videos @IzzyBell Official Website https://linktr.ee/Izzy.bell Movies None Awards None

Who is Izzy Bell?

Izzy Bell has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, Izzy’s video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on AV premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Izzy Bell’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. She currently has over 100k followers on Instagram and 200k followers on Twitter as of September 2021. Izzy Bell earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Izzy Bell Net Worth

Izzy Bell earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Izzy Bell did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $250k USD annually.

Izzy Bell has big fan followers on Instagram (100k Followers), Twitter (200k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Izzy Bell shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity is increasing sharply.

Izzy Bell Instagram: @IzzyBell (100k Followers)

Izzy Bell Twitter: @IzzyBell (200k Followers)

Izzy Bell Facebook Page: @IzzyBell

Izzy Bell Youtube Channel: @IzzyBell

Izzy Bell TikTok: @IzzyBell

You can contact Izzy Bell through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Izzy Bell Family

Izzy Bell’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Most searched keywords about Izzy Bell on Google or Bing are Izzy Bell age, Izzy Bell wiki, Izzy Bell pics, Izzy Bell feet, Izzy Bell Instagram, Izzy Bell marriage, Izzy Bell Twitter, Izzy Bell facebook, Izzy Bell family, Izzy Bell salary, Izzy Bell height, Izzy Bell bio, Izzy Bell net worth, Izzy Bell Reddit, Izzy Bell Videos, Izzy Bell TikTok.

Izzy Bell Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.