J.D. Vance Converted to Trumpism. Will Ohio Republicans Buy It?

Mr. Vance’s endorsement of some of the more extreme views of Trump supporters shows how the former president, despite losing the White House and Congress for his party, retains the support of fanatically loyal voters, who do echo his resentment and misinformation and force most Republican candidates to bend one knee.

Still, Mr. Vance’s about-faces on politics and Mr. Trump’s demagogic style might not turn out to be disqualifying with the Ohio primaries when they vote next spring, strategists say. While Mr. Vance’s U-turn may seem too convenient at a time when voters quickly sniff out inauthenticity, it’s also true that his political arc resembles that of many Republicans who reluctantly voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, but after four years cemented their support. (Mr Vance said he voted third in 2016.)

“Will he be able to get over his past comments about Trump and align that with the GOP base?” Maybe, ”said Michael Hartley, an Ohio Republican strategist who doesn’t work for any of the Senate candidates. He added that Mr. Vance had the lived experience of approaching policies that uplift working class people “in a way that others cannot.”

Mr Vance, 37, who lives with his wife and two young sons in Cincinnati, has carefully sowed the ground for his candidacy, appearing frequently on podcasts and news shows with far-right, grassroots influencers Trump, including Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.

In interviews, speeches and on social media, he has become a warrior of culture. He threatened to make Big Tech “pay” for putting Tories “in jail on Facebook,” and he mocked General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the four-star general said he was looking to understand the “white rage” following the assault on Capitol Hill.