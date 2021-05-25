J.J. Abrams says the Valve Portal movie is ‘finally on the rails’

J.J. Abrams says the Valve Portal movie is ‘lastly on the rails’



J.J. Abrams has stated {that a} movie primarily based on Valve’s Portal is nonetheless in the works, and {that a} script is lastly being written, in keeping with IGN. Abrams is mild on particulars, however says that Warner Brothers is enthusiastic about the route the movie is getting in, and that it “seems like that factor’s lastly on the rails.”

We initially heard about the movie all the approach again in 2013, when Abrams and Gabe Newell had been on stage collectively at the DICE Summit. At the time, Abrams apparently instructed Polygon that the plan was “as actual as something in Hollywood ever will get.” That was eight years in the past, so it appears he was proper to sofa it like that.

We’ve heard confirmations that each the Portal and Half-Life motion pictures had been nonetheless in the works from each Abrams and Newell in 2016 and 2017 respectively, however information about both movie has been scarce since then. Speaking to IGN, Abrams did point out that his manufacturing firm, Dangerous Robotic, isn’t actively concerned in the “Half-Life factor” at the second.

Like video games, motion pictures also can endure from growth hell, although some do make it out: Zach Snyder’s Military of The Lifeless, which launched on Netflix on Might twenty first, was introduced in 2007. This is to say that, whereas it does appear to be there’s indicators of life for the movie, it’s not time to interrupt out the ca— er, celebratory muffins simply but. It looks as if it’s nonetheless in early growth, and we’ll simply have to attend and see if it really manages to resolve the puzzle of how one can make a movie in the Half-Life universe, or if it will get caught flying between two portals (or firms, on this case).