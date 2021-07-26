J.&J. Vaccine May Be Less Effective Against Delta, Study Suggests

The coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original virus, according to a new study published online Tuesday.

Although disturbing, the results are the result of experiments conducted with blood samples in the laboratory and may not reflect the performance of the vaccine in the real world. But the findings add to the evidence that the 13 million people inoculated with J. & J. The vaccine may need to be given a second dose – ideally one of the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, the authors said.

The findings contradict those of smaller studies published by Johnson & Johnson earlier this month suggesting that a single dose of the vaccine is effective against the variant even eight months after inoculation.

The new study has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal. But this dovetails with observations that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine – which has a similar architecture to the J. & J. vaccine – only shows about 33 percent effectiveness against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant.