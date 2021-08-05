J.R. Richard, Fireballing Pitcher Whose Career Was Cut Short, Dies at 71

JR Richard, a right-handed flame thrower whose distinguished career with the Houston Astros was cut short by a stroke in 1980, died Wednesday. He was 71 years old.

The Astros announced his death but did not give a cause or indicate where he died.

Richard was one of baseball’s most intimidating pitchers in the late 1970s. He was 6ft 8in tall, his fastball was approaching 100 miles an hour, and his long stride towards home plate made him appear uncomfortably close to the ball. hitters. He also had a devastating cursor.

“When he’s pushing that mound,” Pittsburgh Pirate slugger Dave Parker told Sports Illustrated in 1978, “he looks like he’s 10 feet away from you instead of 60. It makes you lean a bit and makes you think you need to swing the bat faster.

After a few years in the minor leagues, Richard became a full-time member of the Astros’ starting rotation in 1975. Over the next four seasons, he won 74 games and twice led baseball (with 303 in 1978 and 313 in 1979) and once in the average earned points (with 2.71 in 1979). He could be wild; in 1976, he walked 151 batters.