J.R. Richard’s Legacy Is the Reverence of The Batters He Faced

JR Richard never wavered. His penultimate start was at the All-Star Game in 1980. He was 30 years old, at the height of his power, when it all fell apart. He was the Sandy Koufax of his generation.

Richard died in Houston on Wednesday at the age of 71. He’s never been in the Hall of Fame, never won a Cy Young Award, never competed in the World Series. He may have done all of these things, but a stroke abruptly ended his career and changed the course of his life.

“If I had continued,” he said over the phone in 2015, “I would have rewritten the history books.

Instead, Richard’s career totals, all with the Astros, are modest: 1,493 strikeouts, the same as Larry Dierker, and 107 wins, the same as Edwin Jackson. His legacy is the respect of those who faced him, the wonder of what could have been.

“I’m not kidding: if they took the radar gun they’re using right now and put it on JR, when the ball left his hand like that it was probably going 110,” longtime outfielder Gary Matthews, who faced Richard more than any other hitter, said Thursday.