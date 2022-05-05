Ja Morant best player in Warriors-Grizzlies series, Jordan Poole tops on Golden State, ex-NBA star says



Jordan Poole surpassed Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors’ best player in their play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies and none of them could be the best player on the floor, former NBA star Antoine Walker said Thursday.

Walker appeared to break the best players in Fox Sports’ “First Things First” Western Conference semifinals. He said it was clear that Curry was the third best player in the series after Poole and Morant.

“I think Steph is the third-best player in the series. I think it’s Ja Morant, Jordan Poole and then Stef Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player in the Warriors right now. I hope you understand that and I think he proved it.” He said.

“From the first round of the playoffs with the Denver Nuggets and even from the first two games on the road, Jordan Poole is the best player in the Golden State Warriors right now.

Curry and Poole both started games 1 and 2 in the series. The Warriors won Game 1 and the Grizzlies won Game 2. Curry was Game 1-A-9 with 24 points and Game 2-A-11 with 27 points. Pool was +10 with 31 points in Game 1 and 2 was +2 in Game 2 with 20 points

Both players are critical to the Warriors’ success this season and there are still many games left in the play-off series.

Walker insisted, however, that Morant was the best player of the series.

“Ja Morant is the best player in the series but I don’t think Ja Morant is the smartest player in the series,” said the former Boston Celtics star. “And what I mean by that is, will he make sure he can keep his mark and his footprint on their necks the way he did in the last 5 or 6 minutes of the game with 15 points? I don’t? Ja Morant to shoot 23 three in two games. Not like. I don’t think it’s his strength. Does he have to shoot a couple? Of course because they hit him and you want them to respect you and expose your driving little by little. I’m worried he’s with it. Can fall in love a little more, that he gets tired.We know how much energy he plays with and I just want to make sure he’s playing smart.

“Steve is going to do one thing that he’s going to play smart. He’ll use the pick, he’ll use Dremond Green. He’ll come out of the pick and roll. He’ll use his teammates. Ja Morant will probably use his teammates a lot more than that. I’m talking about being smart because this guy has the ability to put pressure on you in every game – whether it’s a goal or a pass. “

Morant has become the face of the Grizzlies in the last few years. He was Game 1A-1 with 34 points and 10 assists, getting almost triple-double. In Game 3, he had 47 points and +13.

Game 3 between the two teams is scheduled for Saturday night at 8:30 in San Francisco.