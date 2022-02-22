Ja Morant, Grizzlies look for strong finish, playoff success



Ja Morant’s goal is to give Memphis Grizzlies much more than a memorable highlight 360-degree dunk During his first All-Star Game.

The third-year point guard plans to give Memphis an NBA title.

“Our goal is to win the championship, and I think as long as we’re stuck, growing up together, playing together, that goal can be achieved,” Morant said. “We just have to stay, take the day off and let it play.”

Since playing in the post-season last season, the amazing Grizzlies have set an NBA third-best record overall with 22 games remaining. They are just 1 1/2 games behind Warriors with Phoenix (48-10) and Golden State (42-17) Memphis (41-19).

This is an impressive change since November 27 at 9-10. First out with Morant injured in left knee, then health and safety protocol for which he spent 12 games. Since then, Grizzlies has led the NBA 32-9 and in various statistical divisions.

Memphis, the NBA’s highest scoring team, averaged 113.6 points per game against Charlotte. The Grizzlies also lead the league in rebounds (48.9), steels (10.1) and blocks (6.3) per game.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes the Grizzlies are tough on both sides of the floor.

“A really good two-way team, creative on both ends,” Kerr said. “Even with the boys they’re out with, they’re really deep and flexible. They’re hot now.”

In April 2019, when owner Robert Pera took control, Grizzlies shook his front office and made Jack Cleman general manager. Already in Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected fourth overall in 2018, then Morant was ranked No. 2 in 2019.

Clemens put together a very young and deep team with 12 Grizzlies in their third NBA season or less. Center Steven Adams, a trade acquisition last summer, is the oldest in its ninth season. Rookie Zierre Williams, 10th overall pick, is currently a starter with Desmond Benn, 30th pick of 2020.

Third-year coach Taylor Jenkins brought them into the miserly defense, led by Jackson, blocking 2.18 shots per game in third place in the NBA. They block and steal to break points faster than anyone else in the league, and the Grizzlies end up with lots of high-flying dunks.

“When we do this, it’s a spark, and when we enter open court we’re really dangerous,” Jenkins said.

Preparing for Grizzlies requires a lot of attention to Memphis’ transition defense. Detroit coach Dwayne Casey credits Grizzlies for their excellent defensive arm and for putting Jenkins and his staff into a system that fits perfectly with their Memphis.

“They’re handfuls,” Casey said. “I don’t see too much weakness. You look at the other teams in the West, and you see Memphis Grizzlies at the very top.”

The Grizzlies are 19-0 when scoring at least 120 points, and they started by scoring at least 120 points in six games in a row in February, the longest streak of any NBA team this season.

Morant is the reason for Grizzlies’ high hopes as the second half begins on Thursday night in Minnesota.

He averaged 26.8 points per game, the seventh-leading scorer in the NBA. He is also the sixth player in league history to average 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game at the age of 22. Others are Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, LeBron James and Luka Donsick.

Giannis Antetokuonmpo, the final MVP who led Milwaukee to the title last summer, said Morant and Grizzlies are another small market team that could compete for the championship.

“He has an incredible team,” said AntetoCaunampo. “Their great culture, great coaches. The sky is the limit for them.”