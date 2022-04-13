Ja Morant has Grizzlies thinking deep postseason run



Resting and rehabilitated Ja Morant will return to the Memphis lineup for the NBA playoffs, and the young, talented Grizzlies near the All-Star Guard believe they are ready for a deeper post-season run.

Morant sat in the regular season final on Sunday, but returned the night before after missing nine games with pain in his right knee.

“I felt like I needed one or two games to get my feet back under me, to get the kind of game feel,” Morant said.

Morant scored 21 points in the New Orleans win over the Pelicans, tying the Memphis franchise record for a 56-season win. Then, along with other Grizzlies starters, he sat in the regular season finals.

This has been a steady ascent for Morant, who promotes the Grizzlies with each step.

The No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and the 2020 Rocky, Morant helped end the drought of the Memphis play-offs in 2021 as the Grizzlies climbed to No. 8.

Now with an MVP-worthy biography to consider, he has taken Memphis to his highest seed at No. 2 in the West with an NBA second-best record of 56-26. The Grizzlies believe they are ready to take the next step, reaching the playoffs is no longer good enough for this team.

Memphis began its search by hosting the Minnesota or Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, with opponents not important to Morant.

“I’m paying attention,” said a third-year guard at Murray State. “We’re getting better at that stretch of the week and ready to go there and play the first two games here at home. Whatever it is, we’ll go the same way in the game. It depends on the different coverage. The team, but our style of play never changes.” “

The franchise was swept to the 2013 Western Conference Final, the only time it had reached the second round.

Morant’s value to Grizzlies is beyond mere statistics.

When the head cheerleader is on the bench, he brings everyone to their feet by hovering over the 7-footer, throwing lobes, or throwing the ball to a teammate for an easy basket.

Even his high-flying blocks in defense are like watching TV.

His own coach wants to see what Morant does next to attack with his “elite level” ball-handling skills.

“This is what you need at this level,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I try to follow him from time to time to see what happens next but when he does something I think, ‘Here we go!’ He does it. I know he has a lot more to go on that will surely surprise me. “

And perhaps even opponents.

Morant has increased his scoring average by 8.3 points in a game and has improved in every statistics category this season. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 57 games.

Orlando coach Jamahal Mosle says people are so fascinated by Morant’s nightly highlight-reel dramas that they forget his high basketball IQ.

“His ability to understand where the reeds are on the floor, the teams are still going under him and he’s still able to paint at such high clips,” Mosley said. “He’s just playing at a great pace, and he has the ability to keep going without the teams being able to stop him.”

Morant’s speed and fearless driving in the basket helped him shoot 49.3% in the paint where his average NBA-high was 16.8 points. He has had 22 games this season, scoring at least 20 points in the paint by the guard over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN statistics and data.

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV says he can learn from Morant how to attack the big guys inside.

“He does a fantastic job on his left,” Walker said. “It’s either if he’s on the right, he’s going to snake it, or if he’s on the left, he’s going downhill and doing what he’s doing.”

With this ability to climb into the basket, while he was making the 3s, San Antonio forward Doug McDermott said that Morant is almost defensible.

“He’s very fast,” McDermott said. “He can split the ball screen and he involves everyone else. He’s a great player, and we’ll see a lot of him in the years to come.”

Keeping Morant healthy in the post-season boosted a confidence for the Grizzlies, even though they went 20-5 without him in the season.

Forward Brandon Clarke said: “He’s the motor for our team …” “Of course we’re still a good, good team without him. But with Ja, we’re great.”