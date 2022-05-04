Ja Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece



Ja Morant struggled to see through his left eye after being punched for a late rebound in the third quarter.

Determined to lose a winning format at the end of Game 1, the All-Star Guard has proven that he can still find the basket.

Morant scored 47 points in his post-season high match and tied the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

He scored the last 15 points for Memphis, starting at 4:16 left. He drove around a defender before hitting a 7-foot jumper to the left at 1:42 to keep Memphis ahead for 100-99. He finished the fourth quarter with 18 when unable to see well with one eye.

“That loss was too much for me, obviously I’m missing that layup too late,” Morant said of his miss at the end of Game 1. “But today I told myself we need a win, and we’re going to get a win. Win. I just took it upon myself to go there and do it for us.”

The NBA’s most advanced player, who scored 47 in Game 2 against Utah last year, became only the third player in league history to play multiple 45-point games in the season before turning 23. The other two? LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

“It’s not just drama,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “It’s just the energy he plays, the spirit he plays with. It’s contagious. I’ve said it from day one. For example, you know he’s going to be ready for moments like that, and it’s very impressive.”

Zierre Williams hit four 3 seconds and finished with 14 points off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points before being fouled for the third time in eight games this season. Brandon Clark added 10 points.

The youngest team to reach the semifinal round in the last 25 years has left for San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday night as it is known that the series will return to Memphis for Game 5 and Morant will lead.

“Ja is a great player,” Clarke said.

Stephen Curry finished with a 27-point 3-of-11 out of the arc. Jordan added 20 from the pool bench but had 1 out of 3 to 6. Andrew Wiggins had 16, 1 out of 3 went 7. Clay Thompson finished with 12 points and was 2 for 3 out of 12. The Warriors made 7 shots from 3 to 38. -Point range.

The Warriors had their chance at the semifinals for the seventh time in 10 years. 104-101 Back, Carrie goes to Green, who tossed it to Thompson, who traveled with 17 seconds left. Morant made two free throws in the final.

Grizzlies are coming up with their first series win in seven years. However, in the regular season, the NBA’s second-youngest team is trying to take Memphis to the second round, which the franchise only did in 2013.

It wasn’t easy when Dillon Brooks, who averaged 15 points this post-season and whose job it was to defend Carrie, was knocked out in the first quarter with a 9:08 left after hitting Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the head. Payton went for an X-ray to show that his left elbow was broken. Her MRI will be done on Wednesday.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said play-off basketball was expected to be physical, but Brooks’ foul was called “dirty”.

“Dillon Brooks broke the code,” Kerr said. “That’s how I look.”

Drymond Green, who was expelled from Game 1 for his own Flagrant 2, dropped out a few minutes later. He went into the locker room, flashing the middle figure in each hand of the fans. Back in the second trimester he got stitches to cut his right eye which was almost swollen at halftime.

Memphis were leading 33-25 after a busy first quarter, scoring the first eight points of the game and Morant scoring 14. The second quarter became a bit messy at times and the Warriors moved to 2 out of 11 with five turnovers. Grizzlies went 56-51 at half time.

Curry and Poole combined for 23 points, fueling a big third quarter in Game 1. This time, Curry scored four points and Pool had six, but Golden State finished third with 13-3 and tied it at 77. Morant was hit in the face at the last second and went to the bench and said he could ‘can’t see with his left eye.

Golden State took the first lead of the game in a pool layout in the fourth minute, and the Warriors led 81-77. Memphis responded with a 9-2 run from Williams, capped by back-to-back 3s, who missed the last two playoff games with pain in his right knee.

Tip-INS

Warriors: 39-34 games 2 and 18-9 now from 2015 play-offs. … Thompson’s first 3-pointer in the playoffs was his 400th. Only Curry and James have more. … They have outscored Memphis, matching their post-season high for a second straight game at 52-47.

Grizzlies: Morant snapped a six-double double-double streak that made him the youngest man in 30 years with a long streak in a post-season. … in the 24th minute of the third quarter, Jack Randolph tied for third place in the franchise’s career block list in the post-season. … they fired 14 of 3 to 45 shots.

Exclusive company

Morant became the first NBA player to score his team’s final 15 points or more in a play-off victory, after scoring the final 25 for James Cleveland in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Final against Detroit. Morant says Curry told him after Game 1 that it would be a fight and they would have some fun.

“I always say it’s my favorite matchup to play against someone like him, a great talent,” Morant said. “Yeah it’s going to be a war.”

In the crowd

Michigan State coach Tom Izo was in the game with three former Spartans, including Green. Izzo poses for a photo before the game with Javier Tillman Sr. and Jackson.