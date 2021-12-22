Jaalbandi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Jaalbandi Movie (2022):Jaalbandi is an Indian upcoming Bengali language drama romance film directed by Pijush Saha. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

After completing his graduation, Anish starts working as an insurance agent in a reputed firm. Due to his poor performance in office, his boss Gouranga da advices him to give an advertisement on the local newspaper. On the very next day, a renowned film producer, Adinath Mullick comes to Anish’s place to make a policy of Rs 10crore. Adinath wants Bharat Seva Ashram as the nominee of his policy. Then in the course of events, he wants to replace his nominee by someone called Chitralekha Sen. In the meantime, Adinath’s son, Amitabha and daughter, Gargi both get greedy and starts running after this money. They both want their names as the nominee and Anish falls into their trap. On the other hand, Gouranga da’s daughter Champakali sets a trap for Anish. She wants to marry Anish in exchange of convincing his dad to make the deal done. In the course of events, Anish meets Riyanka, a famous TV star and coincidentally at that point of time, her husband Bobby takes his own life and Anish falls again into that trap again. On one hand a Rs. ten crore policy, which might change his life forever; on the other hand three women, Gargi, Champakali and Riyanka consumes his life. Moreover, Bobby’s death and Adinath’s car accident make his life more miserable. Anish gets more and more entangled in all these humdrums. Would he ever set free or falls into an unending nadir?

Jaalbandi Movie Details:

Movies Name : Jaalbandi (2022)

: Jaalbandi (2022) Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 4 February 2022

4 February 2022 Director : Pijush Saha

: Pijush Saha Producer: Pijush Saha

Pijush Saha Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Novel Jaalbandi, Samaresh Majumdar

: Novel Jaalbandi, Samaresh Majumdar Music: Amit-Ishan

Amit-Ishan Language: Bengali

Bengali Watch on: Theatres

Jaalbandi Cast?

Prince Prachurya

Payel Sarkar

Pampa Saha

Darshana Banik

Ranojoy Bishnu

June Malia

Kharaj Mukherjee

Md Amir Hamja

Dipankar Dey

Pampi

Jaalbandi Official Trailer

Jaalbandi Official Trailer Coming soon.

