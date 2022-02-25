‘Jaan Hai Meri’ song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ released! ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ released!

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
by admin
‘Radhe Shyam’ has carved a niche for the audience with its stunning trailer and now the makers are all set to take the story forward with a new song from the album. Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is a love cinematic wonder that the audience is eagerly waiting for. The film has already created a sense of love in the air with its magical trailer. The same, the audience has already seen the sizzling chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja in the song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ which has increased the feeling of love in each and every person.

Natural beauty and exquisite visual effects have set a new standard for this generation’s love story. And taking this journey of love further, the makers released the teaser of the new song ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ last day and today they have released the song.

The song gives a glimpse of the heartwarming chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Showing their shoulders bumping into each other on the road, the song sees love bonding in the initial stage.

Known to be the divine symbol of love, rain has played a special role in awakening the melody of the song. Not only this, there is immense love in Prabhas’s intoxicating eyes, which will also make you crazy about his love.

The song is beautifully sung by Armaan Malik while the lyrics of the song are penned by Rashmi Virag. The music of the song is directed by Amaal Malik. UV Creations Production’s film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod and will release on March 11, 2022.

‘Jaan Hai Meri’ song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ released! Take a look into this video.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 16:47 [IST]

