Jaan Kumar Sanu Undergoes Massive Transformation, Courtesy Eijaz Khan



Mumbai: Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, has undergone a large bodily transformation. Taking to Instagram, he shared a mirror selfie and mentioned that he has 'by no means felt fitter'. He additionally shared an image of a vest, on which co-contestant Eijaz Khan wrote Jaan's title together with a coronary heart throughout one of many duties inside the home and Gauahar Khan planted a kiss on the vest. Jaan recalled that he made the promise to Eijaz and Gauahar to not solely match within the vest sometime but additionally put on it to a live performance.

He captioned it, "Again in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Artificial a Vest-Poster for me throughout a singing process, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you'll be able to see the lipstick mark inside the guts nonetheless). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd match into the vest sooner or later and put on it for a live performance sooner or later. 6 months down the road I've by no means felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see."

He additional thanks Eijaz Khan 'for harassing me and pushing me exhausting throughout these exercises within the BB home'. He additional says that the vest continues to be with him and he's ready for the primary gig after lockdown. He wrote, "Thanks Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me exhausting throughout these exercises within the BB home. I nonetheless have the Vest with me and I'm ready for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I'll put on it #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #GauharKhan #BiggBoss14 #EijazKhan #Eijaan #Health #Motivation #HardestWorkerInTheRoom."

Examine Out The Put up Right here:

Followers lauded his main transformation. One wrote, “Self perception and exhausting work will at all times earn you success. we pleased with u. u go man we r at all times with u.”

One other commented, “What a pleasant pic jaan bhai your wonderful particular person your so proficient your so good.”

Another consumer wrote, “Superior transformation. Respect”

Jaan Kumar Sanu was the primary confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 14. On the present, Rahul Vaidya stirred controversy when he mentioned that Jaan is the proper product of nepotism as he’s the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu.