Jaap van Zweden to step down as New York Philharmonic maestro

New York Philharmonic’s hard-charging music director Jaap van Zweden announced on Wednesday that he would step down at the end of the 2023-24 season, saying the pandemic had forced him to rethink his life and priorities.

Van Zweiden, 60, said in an interview that the upheaval of the pandemic prompted him to reconsider his relationship with the orchestra, which he has led since 2018, as well as with his family, who see him in his Globe. Rarely seen during – a few days before the covid crisis. He said he thought it would be the right time to move on, with the orchestra returning to the newly renovated David Geffen Hall a year and a half ahead of schedule next fall.

“It’s not out of frustration, it’s not out of anger, it’s not out of a difficult situation,” he said. “It’s just out of freedom.”

His announcement comes as the Philharmonic faces a series of challenges that have only gotten more complicated as it tries to recover from the pandemic: the orchestra is homeless this season, playing at venues around the city, while Its longtime home is under construction, and is expected to make a triumphant return to the converted hall next season.