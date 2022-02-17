lyrics

JAB SAIYAAN LYRICS – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Jab Saiyaan Lyrics from Gangubai Kathiawadi is brand new Hindi song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and this latest song is featuring Alia Bhatt. Jab Saiyaan song lyrics are penned down by A M Turaz while music is given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and video has been also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Jab Saiyaan Song Details:

Jab Saiyan Lyrics

Jab Saiyan Aaye Sham Ko
Toh Lag Gaye Chand Mere Naam Ko
Jab Saiyan Aaye Sham Ko
Toh Lag Gaye Chand Mere Naam Ko

Sar Pe Rakh Ke Nach Phiri Main
Har Jalte Hue Ilzaam Ko
Jab Saiyaan Aaye Sham Ko
Toh Lag Gaye Chand Mere Naam Ko

Deewaron Dar Chaukhat Vaukhat
Ban Gaye Hain Sab Saheli
Yeh Kuchh Puchhe Woh Kuchh Puchhe
Kitne Jawab Doon Main Akeli

Hazaron Kam Mil Gaye Hain
Yun Baithe Bithaye Is Nakaam Ko
Jab Saiyaan Aaye Sham Ko
Toh Lag Gaye Chand Mere Naam Ko

Khud Ko Dekhne Tak Ki Bhi
Fursat Mujhko Nahi Milti
Unke Ishq Ke Noor Ke Aage
Shamma Nahi Jalti

Khud Ko Dekhne Tak Ki Bhi
Fursat Mujhko Nahi Milti
Unke Ishq Ke Noor Ke Aage
Shamma Nahi Jalti

Lakhon Naaz Lag Gaye Hain
Phir Guroor Ke Is Badnaam Ko

Jab Saiyan Aaye Sham Ko
Toh Lag Gaye Chand Mere Naam Ko
Sar Pe Rakh Ke Nach Phiri Main
Har Jalte Hue Ilzaam Ko

A.M. Turaz

