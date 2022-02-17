JAB SAIYAAN LYRICS – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Jab Saiyaan Lyrics from Gangubai Kathiawadi is brand new Hindi song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and this latest song is featuring Alia Bhatt. Jab Saiyaan song lyrics are penned down by A M Turaz while music is given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and video has been also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.