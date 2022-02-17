Sports

Jabari Smith’s 3-point barrage leads No. 2 Auburn over Vandy

22 seconds ago
Auburn Freshman Jabari Smith has left a strong impression on Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, even if the young forward is not impressed with his own hot shooting.

On Wednesday night, Smith scored a season-high 31 points and seven 3-pointers. This was the Tigers’ highest score since Tony Douglas turned 32 in 2005.

“There was nothing wrong with that,” Smith said. “I’m a little hot.”

A little too much.

Walker Kessler added 22 points to help Auburn (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8).

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) watches the ball pass while Vanderbilt forward Quentin Milora-Brown (42) defends in the second half of the NCAA College basketball game on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

(AP Photo / Bach Deal)

The 6-foot-10 Smith has done most of his damage from the outside. He was 7 out of 10 from the 3-point range, starting with the defenders and making the most of them.

“He’s such a good catch-and-shoot player,” said the former NBA standout stackhouse. “He’s just as good as the ad. There’s no doubt he’ll be one of the first two or three picks in this year’s draft and he’s really moving forward.”

It was close by most of the way but Wendy had no answer for Auburn’s two star big men.

Kessler handled a lot of work inside. In his second triple-double follow-up of the season, he blocked seven shots and rebounded seven.

Auburn also received 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Wendell Green Jr. But Smith fired even after a great start.

“Of course, Jabari was spectacular,” said Tigers coach Bruce Pearl. “You can see how amazing a jumper he is. I think he missed his first two and we just kept yelling at him to keep shooting.”

Scott Pipen Jr., the SEC’s top scorer, almost matched Smith. He led Wendy with 29 points and 14 of 16 free throws. Jordan Wright scored 15 runs.

The Commodores made a great start, scoring the first 11 points – as a technical bonus against Pearl. The Tigers closed the gap with Smith’s 12 consecutive points.

They didn’t take their first lead until the last minute of the first half but went into the locker room 42-38.

Smith helped Auburn hold that momentum with three 3 seconds early in the second half and eventually created a 20-point lead.

The Tigers made 17 of 24 shots in the second half, which was 70.8% tumultuous.

Commodore opening guard Rodney Chatman missed the game due to a hamstring injury. Stackhouse has said it hopes Chatman will return to the SEC tournament.

Wendy Koch went with three big guys, starting the graduate transfer center Liam Robbins for the first time. Robbins played just three games and scored a total of one point due to a foot injury but scored seven goals against the Tigers.

But the Commodores could not keep pace with the country’s former number one team.

“They ate turnover and bad shots, and I think that’s what allowed them to get back into the game,” Pipen said. “Jabari Smith took a lot of hard shots but he made them and his teammates stopped it and the fans stopped it.”

Big picture

Vanderbilt: Much closer to the other top teams, just as the Commodores lost a single digit to No. 4 Kentucky and No. 16 Tennessee. But the result was another loss and in the end a particularly close one.

Auburn: Lately, they have fought against some of the undefeated teams and made it to the start, but the Tigers looked increasingly irresistible. They made 11 3-pointers out of 22 and shot 31 out of 53 (58.5%) overall.

Coming next

Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Auburn toured Florida on Saturday, losing two straight.

