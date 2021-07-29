JAC 10th Class Result 2021 declare Check From Here

JAC 10th Result 2021: Jharkhand Board has declared 10th Result 2021. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced the 10th Result 2021. Students can check the result by visiting the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

New Delhi. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021. According to the information shared by JACK Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh, the Jharkhand State Government Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced the result. After the declaration of Jharkhand Matric Result 2021 by the Education Minister, the link to check the result has been activated on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and on jac.nic.in.

12th results to be released by 31st July

Now an important update has also come for the lakhs of students who are waiting for Jharkhand Board JACK 12th Result 2021. According to the information received from Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021 is likely to be declared by the end of this month.

The preparations are in the final stage in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court to declare results by July 31 by the Jharkhand Board. The wait of about 7 lakh students who are waiting for 12th Result 2021 will end soon.