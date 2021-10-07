Entertainment

‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt
Written by admin
‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt

‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt

This haunting documentary by Jessica Earnshaw traces the journey of a young woman battling drug addiction after her release from prison.
#Jacinta #review #neverending #cycle #hurt

READ Also  Hot And Beautiful Photos Of Bollywood Actresses In Red Saree

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment