‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt
This haunting documentary by Jessica Earnshaw traces the journey of a young woman battling drug addiction after her release from prison.
#Jacinta #review #neverending #cycle #hurt
‘Jacinta’ review: The never-ending cycle of hurt
This haunting documentary by Jessica Earnshaw traces the journey of a young woman battling drug addiction after her release from prison.
#Jacinta #review #neverending #cycle #hurt
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.