Jack Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning in Game 3



Jack Campbell did not give up.

Not when the Tampa Bay Lightning started to cut the three-goal deficit, and especially not when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were really late for the Toronto Maple Leafs to warm up a bit.

Campbell had 32 saves, three of which were to protect the lead in the late Power Play from a point-blank range, and Maple Leafs defeated Lightning 5-2 in 3 games of the first round play-off series between Atlantic Division rivals on Friday night.

“Coming to this rink, it’s a tough rink. Their fans are in it and their team is always buzzing. We’ve done a great job tonight for a strong start, especially after Game 2,” Campbell said. “The sacrifices that everyone made in front of me tonight, blocking shots, getting into lanes and making things harder to get into the net, were huge.”

No team was as resilient as Tampa Bay in the post-to-back title-winning season, but Maple Leafs thinks they have made some progress in responding to adversity since leading 3-1 to Montreal in the first round. Last year’s playoffs.

Ilya Mikheyer had two empty-net goals in the final two minutes, and Morgan Riley, Colin Blackwell and David Camphoff also scored to help the Maple Leafs take a 2-1 lead in the rebound from losing Game 2 and regain the home ice advantage at their best. -Off-Seven Eastern Conference Matchup.

Ross Colton and Andrej Platt scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevsky made 31 saves.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Tampa.

“We can’t wait for them to go ahead with a few goals to flip the switch for us,” Colton said. “In the second half of the game, I think we dominated them. … I think it just comes down to preparation. We have to get into the rink a little bit more actively.”

The Lightning is 16-0 in the games after losing the play-offs in the last three post-seasons, including a 5-3 win in Game 2 of the series.

The defending champions failed to build up the momentum of that win, however, with a goal to Riley in the power play and a 3-on-1 goal in the first 10 minutes of Blackwell. A turnover led to a helpless goal by Campoff which led 3-0 early in the second half.

“We’re too much in the box to kill the flow of the game, to kill some speed,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamcos.

“The guys are teasing, working very hard. You can’t take five penalties in the first half of the game, it’s taxing,” added Stamcos. “Give our penalty killers a ton of credit. Give our goaltender a ton of credit. We’ve fought hard, but it’s hard to expect to get into three jeep holes and come back during the playoffs.”

Colton’s power-play goal at 11:03 in the second period gave hope for a return to Tampa Bay and the 38th play-off goal of Palat’s career cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2 with just 14 minutes left.

Campbell did not succumb to the pressure, however, as Tampa Bay stood tall in the final power-play opportunity, when he rejected Stamcos’ one-timer, and later made another great stop to thwart Braden Point’s attempt to tie the score.

“Our penalty killers are amazing in front of me, and they’ve been doing well all season,” Campbell said of the Stamcos shot. “Sometimes the Tampers have quality players, they’re going to make great plays. They’ve played a great game there and fortunately it’s stayed out.”

Vasilevsky 2:20 was drawn for the extra attacker to stay. At 18:20, Mikheev led the Maple Leafs 4-2 with his second empty net with 5 seconds left.

Toronto, which has not won a play-off series since 2004, won the opening game of the series 5-0 at home.

Maple Leafs star Austin Mathews said, “We really benefited from the early lead. The soup made some incredible saves.” “People in all our lineups went ahead when they needed to and made plays when they needed to.”