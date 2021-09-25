Jack Coen and Notre Dame beat their old team Wisconsin

But on Saturday Kon looked more solid than Mertz, who threw four interceptions, including two in a row, that were returned for a touchdown by the Irish in the fourth quarter.

Coan is part of a multitude of players who take advantage of the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule each season, which allows players who have earned their bachelor’s degrees to transfer to a graduate program elsewhere and immediately. may play, as long as they have not used their five-year eligibility.

Earlier this year, the NCAA made it easier for players in all sports, even those who haven’t graduated, to transfer and play immediately. A new rule, approved by the NCAA’s Division I Council in April, allows one unrestricted transfer per player, meaning the transfer does not have to sit a season or through a waiver after changing schools. Must be eligible immediately. The rule change has already prompted a mass exodus of men’s basketball players on the transfer portal.

Critics of the new rule argue that it allows players to walk away from a team rather than try to improve their current conditions.

Former Wisconsin football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez said he put pressure on coaches in those circumstances.

“Am I in favor of a transfer as a whole, an open transfer like this one? Eh,” Alvarez said in a phone interview. He continued: “When I was the athletic director, I said to my coaches, ‘You recruit players. You see how they are. You see what kind of background they have, what type of players they are. And it’s your responsibility to create the kind of relationship they want to have for you. But there comes a time when the best interest of the young man has to go elsewhere.”