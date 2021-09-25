Jack Coen and Notre Dame beat their old team Wisconsin
There was an air of suspense even before both teams took the field in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Did Wisconsin coach Paul Crist make the right decision to stick with quarterback Graham Mertz over Jack Coen? How will Cone, now Notre Dame’s quarterback, fare against his former team? Will this game add Coan to the growing list of quarterback transfers who upgrade their new schedules upon arrival?
Cone had only three quarters to prop up his side. He injured his leg after taking the sack in the third quarter and did not return after leaving the field. The 12th-ranked Fighting Irish did not miss him much, trailing No. 18 Wisconsin, 41–13, with third-string quarterback Drew Paine leading the offense at Soldier Field in Chicago.
It was Brian Kelly’s 106th win as Notre Dame head coach, surpassing Knut Rockne’s previous event record.
Kelly said after the game that Cone had a soft-tissue injury, but the X-rays were clean, and he was optimistic that Cone would return next week against Cincinnati.
Before leaving the game, however, Cone offered a glimpse of why Kelly relied on the graduating quarterback to lead the program. He managed 158 passing yards and a touchdown behind a tangled Notre Dame offensive line, which was threatened by Wisconsin’s swarming defensive front.
Cone announces his decision to move to Notre Dame In January After starting 18 games in Wisconsin and guiding the Badgers to a 10-4 record and Rose Bowl appearance in 2019.
He suffered a right leg injury last October, and has not appeared in a game, before the Big Ten’s delayed start to the 2020 season. The redshirt sophomore who replaced Koen remains the starter from Mertz, Wisconsin.
But on Saturday Kon looked more solid than Mertz, who threw four interceptions, including two in a row, that were returned for a touchdown by the Irish in the fourth quarter.
Coan is part of a multitude of players who take advantage of the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule each season, which allows players who have earned their bachelor’s degrees to transfer to a graduate program elsewhere and immediately. may play, as long as they have not used their five-year eligibility.
Earlier this year, the NCAA made it easier for players in all sports, even those who haven’t graduated, to transfer and play immediately. A new rule, approved by the NCAA’s Division I Council in April, allows one unrestricted transfer per player, meaning the transfer does not have to sit a season or through a waiver after changing schools. Must be eligible immediately. The rule change has already prompted a mass exodus of men’s basketball players on the transfer portal.
Critics of the new rule argue that it allows players to walk away from a team rather than try to improve their current conditions.
Former Wisconsin football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez said he put pressure on coaches in those circumstances.
“Am I in favor of a transfer as a whole, an open transfer like this one? Eh,” Alvarez said in a phone interview. He continued: “When I was the athletic director, I said to my coaches, ‘You recruit players. You see how they are. You see what kind of background they have, what type of players they are. And it’s your responsibility to create the kind of relationship they want to have for you. But there comes a time when the best interest of the young man has to go elsewhere.”
Alvarez said he thought the Coen handled the situation with Wisconsin well, adding that it “worked out positively” for both the Coen and the Badgers.
In 2011, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took advantage of the graduate transfer rule when he switched from North Carolina State to Wisconsin. A three-year starter at NC State, Wilson lost his starting job after missing the team’s spring practice to attend spring training for the Colorado Rockies (Wilson was drafted in the fourth round in 2010).
“Russell is a prime example,” said Alvarez, who was the Badgers’ athletic director when Wilson transferred to the program. “He was given an ultimatum there. He had a good young quarterback, and he decided to come here. Good position for us. Good for Russell.”
Wilson’s transfer created opportunities for quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and Jalen Hirts to take similar paths. The Hurts lost his starting job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa and played for Oklahoma in his final season of eligibility. Dwayne Haskins relocated from Ohio State to Louisiana State in 2018 after beating him for the starting job.
Justin Fields, now the Chicago Bears quarterback, relocated out of Georgia in 2019 after sitting behind Jake Froome for a year. Fields, a redshirt freshman upon departure from Georgia, did not benefit from graduate transfer rules, but the NCAA granted Fields immediate eligibility through a hardship waiver.
Burrow, Hearts & Fields showed the potential for transfers to make a profound impact on a program after looking for a better opportunity: the trio led their new teams to the college football playoffs. Burrow’s 2019 LSU team is heading for the national title undefeated.
Can Con be next in line?
They beat Notre Dame 4-0 after Saturday’s win over the Badgers. So far this season he has thrown nine touchdowns with two interceptions. On his debut for the Irish, he threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns against Florida State as Notre Dame made a Seminole return.
In Saturday’s game, despite pressure from Wisconsin’s superb defense, which sometimes forced him to throw fouls, Cone did what he did well in the team’s first three games: he limited turnovers. and was not afraid to take shots down the field.
Cone had the best game of the first half when he dropped the ball into the hands of receiver Kevin Austin Jr. on a deep down the left, good for a 36-yard touchdown.
Austin also caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Paine in the fourth quarter, and Chris Tyree returned a 96-yard kickoff to score Notre Dame.
Notre Dame has been in two college football playoff games, both looking seriously unmatched — a 30-3 loss to Clemson in 2018 and a 31-14 loss to Alabama in January. Coen’s ability to push his new schedule beyond his previous postseason woes remains to be seen, but the Irish are at least on their way to getting there.
“Everyone is trying to start teams early, like, ‘Okay, who are they?'” Kelly said. “We are still trying to understand ourselves. But everyone has already given us a sense of who we were. I just know that this is a resilient group that believes they are going to win.”
