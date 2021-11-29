Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as C.E.O. of Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO – Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, a social media site he co-founded in 2006 and guided through the turbulent years of the Trump administration.
Twitter announced Mr Dorsey’s departure on Monday. Parag Agarwal, the company’s current chief technology officer, has been appointed in his place. Mr. Dorsey’s plans were first reported by CNBC. A Twitter spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Dorsey’s departure will significantly change the company, which has been navigating Years of pressure from investors and growing criticism from Washington, especially Republican lawmakers, who complain that Twitter has helped stifle conservative voices on social media.
The most prominent of these voices is former President Donald J. It belonged to Trump, who used his Twitter feed to intimidate enemies and keep his allies in line. Mr Trump was banned by Twitter following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Mr. Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Payment Company Square, was fired from his top post on Twitter in 2008 but returned in 2015.
His leadership has been questioned by employees and investors who believed he was not the focus and spent much of his time on Square and other passionate projects. Mr. Dorsey’s departure comes a year and a half after he survived an eviction attempt by Elliott Management, an active investor.
The main concern of Elliott was that Mr. Dorsey’s attention was diverted to the two companies he led. The firm believes that Twitter has overtaken social media competitors in raising its stock price and adding new products.
In an attempt to force Mr. Dorsey out, some employees crowded around him as a rally using the hashtag #WeBackJack.
In March 2020, Elliott Management struck a deal with Silver Lake, one of the largest investors in Silicon Valley’s technology companies, allowing Mr. Dorsey to stay on Twitter. The deal gives Elliott executive Jesse Cone, who oversees the Twitter campaign, a seat on Twitter’s board, which he left in June.
Following the takeover effort, Twitter’s stock began to rise, and in February Mr. Dorsey announced ambitious plans to double Twitter’s revenue by the end of 2023.
But in recent months, some of Twitter’s stock market profits have plummeted, and the stock’s price is now the same as it was a year ago. In the third quarter, Twitter reported revenue of 1.28 billion, up 37 percent from a year earlier, but a loss of $ 537 million.
In addition to the scrutiny of investors, Mr. Dorsey has also faced pressure from legislators. Some have called for the company to do more to address misinformation and hate speech on the platform, while others have accused Mr Dorsey of censorship and argued that Twitter should allow more content to remain online.
Moderation issues and the constructive debate revolving around them, Shri. There were constant annoyances for Dorsey. He envisioned Twitter as a platform for free speech, and in particular the idea of removing content from world leaders and other newsworthy individuals.
But Mr Trump’s provocative tweet tested Mr Dorsey’s role. Before finally deleting his account, Twitter tweeted Mr. Compromised by labeling some of Trump’s tweets as misinformation.
Mr. Most of Dorsey’s fortune comes from Square, which he founded in 2009 when he last left Twitter. Last April, Mr. Dorsey announced that he would donate मदत 1 billion or nearly one-third of his total assets to aid programs related to coronavirus and other philanthropic efforts.
Twitter’s stock jumped 5 percent before trading closed.
On Sunday night, anticipating the news, Mr. Dorsey tweeted, “I love Twitter.”
In an email announcing his departure to Twitter employees, Mr Dorsey said he wanted Twitter to stop being a “founder-led” company, which could weaken over time. “I worked hard to make sure this company could move away from its founders and founders,” he wrote. “I believe the company can stand on its own two feet without the influence or direction of its founder.”
“There aren’t many companies that have reached this level. And there are not many founders who choose their company on their own ego, ”said Shri. Dorsey continued.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
