SAN FRANCISCO – Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, a social media site he co-founded in 2006 and guided through the turbulent years of the Trump administration.

Twitter announced Mr Dorsey’s departure on Monday. Parag Agarwal, the company’s current chief technology officer, has been appointed in his place. Mr. Dorsey’s plans were first reported by CNBC. A Twitter spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Dorsey’s departure will significantly change the company, which has been navigating Years of pressure from investors and growing criticism from Washington, especially Republican lawmakers, who complain that Twitter has helped stifle conservative voices on social media.

The most prominent of these voices is former President Donald J. It belonged to Trump, who used his Twitter feed to intimidate enemies and keep his allies in line. Mr Trump was banned by Twitter following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.