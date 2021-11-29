Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as C.E.O. of Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO – Jack Dorsey plans to step down as chief executive of the social media site Twitter, which he founded in 2006, according to two people familiar with the idea. Mr. Dorsey’s departure comes a year and a half after he survived an eviction attempt by Elliott Management, an active investor.

Mr Dorsey could announce an early departure on Monday, said a person familiar with the situation. The source requested anonymity as the plans first reported by CNBC are not yet public. A Twitter spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Payment Company Square, was fired from his top post on Twitter in 2008 but returned in 2015.

His leadership has been questioned by employees and investors who believed he was not the focus and spent much of his time on Square and other passionate projects. Other employees crowded around him as a rallying cry using the hashtag #WeBackJack in an attempt to force him out in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.