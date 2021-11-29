Jack Dorsey left the post of Twitter CEO after 16 years, Parag Aggarwal commanded, joined the company in 2011, became CTO in 6 years
Jack Dorsey has resigned as the CEO of Twitter. Some time ago he gave this information through his official Twitter handle.
Jack Dorsey has resigned as the CEO of Twitter. Some time ago he gave this information through his official Twitter handle. The successor of Jack Dorsey, who resigned from the post of CEO after 16 years, has also been selected. Parag Agarwal will be the next CEO of Twitter, who has been the company’s Chief Technology Officer till now.
Dorsey said in a letter to employees that after nearly 16 years at the company as co-founder and even CEO, I have decided that it is finally time for me to leave.
Continue reading
#Jack #Dorsey #left #post #Twitter #CEO #years #Parag #Aggarwal #commanded #joined #company #CTO #years
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.