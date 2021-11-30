Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Departure Hints at Tech Moguls’ Restlessness



“I don’t think there’s anything more important than working in my life, and I don’t think there’s anything more capable for people around the world,” he told the audience at a Bitcoin conference in Miami in June.

Mr. Dorsey, whose oral beard and extraordinary fitness have made him a sectarian figure in Silicon Valley, has become a crypto influencer in recent months. Bitcoin fans cheered his resignation on Monday, assuming he was spending his free time championing his cause. (One more likely scenario is that he will continue to push crypto projects in Square, where he has already begun to build a decentralized finance business.)

Mr Dorsey did not respond to a request for comment, so I’m not sure what’s behind his exit, but it’s easy to see why he would be upset on Twitter after more than 15 years of involvement. He gritted his teeth during the Internet boom of the late 2000s and early 2010s, when co-founding a hot social media app was a big competition. You were invited to a fancy conference, investors poured money on you and the media declared you a disruptive newcomer. If you’re lucky too, you’ve got an invitation to the White House to hang out with President Obama. The world of social media was changing – Connie 2012! Arab Spring! – And as long as your usage numbers keep going in the right direction, life gets better.

Today, running a giant social media company – apparently – is very pathetic. Sure, you are rich and famous, but you spend your days managing an inflated bureaucracy and blaming the degeneration of society. Instead of interrupting and innovating, you sit in boring meetings and fly to Washington so that politicians will shout at you. Nice kids no longer want to work for you – they’re busy flipping NFTs and creating DeFi apps in web3 – and the regulators are putting their necks down.

In many ways, today’s crypto scene has inherited the loose, freewheeling of early social media companies. Crypto start-ups are making a lot of money, gaining a lot of publicity, and embarking on a utopian-sounding campaign to change the world. The crypto universe is full of unusual geniuses and bizarre talents with a great appetite for risk, and Web 3 – the vision of a decentralized Internet built around blockchains – has a wide variety of complex technical problems that engineers love to solve. That factor, as well as the huge amount of money flowing into crypto, has made it a lucrative landing spot for burned tech employees to get in touch with their young optimism – and perhaps even for the CEO.

“Silicon Valley Tech is the old guard, distributed crypto is the frontier,” said Naval Ravikant, another crypto booster and early Twitter investor. Tweeted This month.

Square, which makes mobile payment systems, has always been the most natural outlet for Mr. Dorsey’s crypto dreams. But they have tried to include some principles of Bitcoin in Twitter. The company added bitcoin tipping and last year launched a decentralization project called Bluesky, with the goal of creating an open protocol that would allow outside developers to create social networks like Twitter with different rules and features than the main Twitter app. (Mr. Agarwal, who is in charge of Mr. Dorsey on Twitter, has been closely involved in these activities, which means Mr. Dorsey will probably not disappear while doing so.)