Jack Eichel scores with 5.2 seconds left, Golden Knights top Senators



Jack Aichel scored a power-play goal with 5.2 seconds left to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Eichel, who acquired Buffalo Sabers on November 4 in a trade and recently made his debut in Vegas after an artificial disc replacement surgery, has scored three goals as a Golden Knight, including two game-winners.

“That’s what you’re missing, just making a difference,” Aichel said. “You’re just trying to help the team win. As a competitor, you’re missing out on the competition and spending some time there … helping to win the hockey game.”

Jonathan Marchesalt also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner has 39 saves and the 150th win of his career.

Brady Takachuk scored the only goal for Ottawa and Anton Forsberg saved 40.

Vegas entered the game on January 24 with a dark 5.4% (2 for 37) conversion rate, including the worst power play in the NHL, and the game was already 0 for 1.

Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot was called up for the trip with 54 seconds left, giving the Golden Knights their second power-play chance.

“I don’t know if it’s a penalty, I didn’t look at it,” Ottawa coach DJ Smith said after the game. “It’s a tough way to lose. If we play like this, we’ll win our share. That’s the way to play.”

Eichel, the newest $ 10 million man in Vegas, scores the winner of the game and sends him into a frenzy when the puck carom to his left and he crosses Forsberg.

“There are a handful of people who can coral a puck, pull it out quickly and trap it behind the net in that part of the world – he’s one of them,” said Vegas coach Peter Deborah. “That’s exactly why you took him.”

Aichel was credited with the victory, as Lehner played the night game early in the third period. Nick Paul walks in from the corner and feeds Jack Sanford in front of the crease, but Lehner blocks the opportunity with a spectacular glove.

“He had a lot of big saves, obviously the key was to save in the third,” said Aichel, who was a teammate at Lehner in Buffalo. “We did really good goaltending and saved some of the key at the crucial moment and it gave us a chance to win the hockey game. Leni has a lot of credit tonight.”

It was clear from the start that the game was goalless, though lively, leading to a double of goaltenders in the first round where the Golden Knights beat Ottawa 17-15 and had a chance to score (13-8) and high-risk. Probability (4-3).

“I think when you look around the league, if one end of the goal beats the goalkeeper at the other end or even, you get a chance to win,” Deborah said. “And if he’s not, you’re going to be tough at this time of year. I thought their goaltender was great, and I thought Lenny went toe-to-toe with him and was great and that’s what we need.”

Both teams finally got on the field in the second match.

Marchesalt ran untouched from the Vegas zone and through the slot and sent a wrist shot over Forsberg’s glove. Marchesalt extended his point streak to five games with four goals and two assists.

The lead did not last. The Ottawa Power Play, which fought on the street, scored the equalizer after calling Vegas’ Michael Amadio tripping. The senators systematically worked their way to the goal line, where Colin White was in the right place to feed Takachuk to tap Lehner.

The senators came into the game with the second-worst road power play in the NHL, converting only 13.2% (10 out of 76) of their chances before their first chance on Sunday.

Note: The Vegas de Braden McNab was kept in reserve with injuries to the upper body. … Ottawa now lost 0-4-0 in March and five in a row overall. … Senators have taken to the streets this season at 9-15-3. … Vegas F. Riley Smith has scored at least one point in four of his last five games, including two goals and three assists. … Vegas has now won the all-time 7-1-0 against Ottawa and the last six meetings. … Marchesalt led all skaters with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in eight meetings with Ottawa

Next up:

Senator: Finish a five-game road in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Golden Nights: Open a five-game trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday.