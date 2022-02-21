Jack Eichel’s 1st Vegas goal leads Golden Knights past Sharks



Jack Aichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th time 4-1 on Sunday night.

Eichel’s goal came in his third game since returning from artificial disc replacement surgery on his neck in November when he finished a nifty give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson. This was his first goal since January 28, 2021, with Buffalo.

“It’s obviously been a long time since I scored a goal, so it’s a good feeling,” Aichel said. “It’s just part of my game. Obviously, I want to try to chip away aggressively, so it’s good to help contribute tonight.”

Vegas acquired Aichel in a deal with the Sabers on November 4 and underwent surgery the following week. He started practicing with the Golden Knights last month and made his debut as a top-line center last Wednesday.

He has one goal and two assists in three matches.

“I’m not surprised because he’s a special player,” said coach Peter Deborah. “If he hadn’t been such a special player, I think it might have taken longer. But he has such exceptional skills that I think it allows him to get back on track faster.”

Aichel’s goal helped seize Vegas’ three-game winless streak and give Logan Thompson the win in his second career goal. Thompson, who lost his first start against Nashville last month, made 35 saves.

Keegan Koleser and Max Passioretti also scored, and Stephenson added an empty-net as the Golden Knights maintained their dominance over the once fierce rivalry. Aichel assisted on the goal of passivity early in the second half.

“We know he’s capable of attacking,” said defender Alex Pietrengello. “Jack is one of those players that when you see him and he plays, he makes the people around him better. That’s a big compliment.”

Vegas won eight meetings against San Jose last season and lost at home on November 21, 2019. The Golden Knights have not lost in San Jose since taking a three-goal lead in the third round of Game 7 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Nick Bonino has scored the only goal for the Sharks, who have not won their last six matches. James Reimer made 31 saves.

“There’s a bunch of seasons left, but not a ton,” Bonino said. “Lose these games and run out of time.”

Reimer stopped Aichel early in the breakaway and the Sharks killed the double-minor against the Rudolphus Balsars before starting scoring with a shot from the top circle of the Colesaar in the middle of the first period.

Aichel’s goal came during a four-on-four game when Shea Theodore dropped Logan Couture to deny a major chance to score short-hand for San Jose.

Thompson had earlier made big stops against Matt Nieto and Noah Gregor.

“We’re scoring first and then they’re getting second,” said Logan Couture, captain of the Sharks. “That’s the main thing when you give a team a two-goal lead early in the game. In this league, I know the return will happen, but the teams are very good at maintaining the lead, especially a team like Vegas who are elite and they know how to play defense.”

Start slowly

The Sharks trailed 2-0 after the first period in the third game in a row after returning from a break of almost two weeks.

San Jose were forced to work overtime to score a point against Vancouver on Thursday, but could not overcome the initial deficit against Edmonton or Vegas.

The Sharks outscored 14 goals in the first half of the season.

Coming next

Golden Nights: Go to Arizona on Friday night.

Shark: Go to Anaheim on Tuesday night.