Jack Harlow Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Jack Harlow’s Net Worth?

Jack Harlow is an American rapper and songwriter who has a web price of $5 million. Jack Harlow rose to fame in 2020 together with his single “Whats Poppin.” The identical yr, he launched his debut studio album, “Thats What They All Say,” which debuted at quantity 5 on the Billboard 200. Harlow had his first chart-topper in 2021, when he collaborated with Lil Nas X on the track “Trade Child.”

Early Life

Jack Harlow was born as Jackman Harlow on March 13, 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky to Brian and Maggie. He was introduced up on a horse farm, and has a youthful brother named Clayborn. Harlow is of Irish and French ancestry. On the age of 12, he started rapping, and used a microphone and laptop computer together with his buddy Copeland to document beats. Collectively, the boys made a CD referred to as “Rippin’ and Rappin’,” which they offered copies of at Highland Center Faculty. Within the seventh grade, Harlow made his first mixtape, entitled “Additional Credit score.” He additionally fashioned a bunch together with his pals referred to as Moose Gang. All through highschool, Harlow carried out offered-out exhibits at various Louisville venues, together with Mercury Ballroom and the Haymarket Whiskey Bar.

Profession Beginnings

Harlow launched his first industrial EP, “The Good-looking Harlow,” in November of 2015. The subsequent yr, upon graduating from Atherton Excessive Faculty, he launched a mixtape referred to as “18”; it was the primary album on his label Personal Backyard. In 2017, Harlow launched the singles “Routine” and “Darkish Knight,” the latter of which grew to become the lead single on his mixtape “Gazebo.”

In 2018, Harlow moved to Atlanta, and took a job on the Georgia State College cafeteria to earn further revenue. Shortly after this, he was launched to DJ Drama, whose document label Technology Now he subsequently signed to. Harlow went on to launch his main label debut mixtape, entitled “Unfastened.” In 2019, he launched the one “Via the Evening” and the mixtape “Confetti.”

Business Breakthroughs

Harlow had his industrial breakthrough in January of 2020 when he launched “Whats Poppin,” the lead single from his EP “Candy Motion.” Extensively shared on TikTok, the track reached quantity two on the Billboard Sizzling 100 when it was rereleased as a remix in June, whereas its music video racked up over 100 million views. Furthermore, “Whats Poppin” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Finest Rap Efficiency. Harlow continued his success with the one “Moana,” that includes G-Eazy, and “Tyler Herro.”

In December of 2020, Harlow put out his debut studio album, “Thats What They All Say.” It contains visitor appearances by various fellow artists, together with Huge Sean, Lil Wayne, Lil Child, DaBaby, and Adam Levine. “Thats What They All Say” was a major success, making it to quantity 5 on the Billboard 200 and quantity two on the High R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Music Collaborations

Past his personal music, Harlow has discovered nice success in his collaborations with different artists. In 2018, he was featured alongside Sixteen and Lil James on Skeme’s track “Get Sumn.” A pair years later, he was featured alongside Submit Malone and DaBaby on Saweetie’s hit single “Faucet In (Remix),” and was additionally featured alongside Lil Wayne and Quavo on Metropolis Women’ “Pussy Discuss (Remix).” Harlow had his largest hit but in July of 2021, when he was featured on the Lil Nas X single “Trade Child,” and was additionally within the music video. The track went on to succeed in primary on the Billboard Sizzling 100, giving Harlow his first chart-topping hit.

Type and Influences

Harlow’s music has been famous for its mixture of emotional earnestness and sense of enjoyable, in addition to for its recurring themes of sexuality, drug use, and partying. Moreover, critics have identified how his lyrics confront his personal white privilege, whereas Harlow himself has acknowledged his personal limitations in really understanding the expertise of racism.

By way of musical influences, Harlow has cited a myriad of artists from numerous genres as inspirations for his work. They embody rappers Drake, Eminem, and Lil Wayne, in addition to Johnny Money, Jesse McCartney, Willie Nelson, and Corridor and Oates. Harlow has additionally cited movie as a major affect on his music, as he goals to make his songs into works that recall quick motion pictures. Amongst his favourite administrators are Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese.

Activism and Charity

Harlow is concerned in various charitable and activism-associated causes. In 2020, he attended a Black Lives Matter rally to protest the police killing of Breonna Taylor, which occurred in his hometown of Louisville. The next yr, Harlow donated to quite a few Louisville-primarily based teams, together with the Middle for Girls and Households, Metro United Approach, and the Grace M. James Academy of Excellence. He additionally partnered with KFC and its mum or dad firm Yum! Manufacturers to donate 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 {dollars} to the American Pink Cross, in an effort to assist these impacted by a lethal twister in Western Kentucky.