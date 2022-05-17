Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course

Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel tradition’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course



Jack Nichols defined why the PGA Tour pulled Tulsa, Oklahoma from New Jersey to its championship.

As a result of Donald Trump owns the course in New Jersey.

So Nicholas was compelled to name PGA CEO Seth Stroll, who determined to maneuver the occasion in January.

“I like Seth Stroll,” Nicholas informed the Fireplace Pit Collective. “Seth did not want the job. He took the job as a result of he thought he might give some good steering to the American PGA.

“However this transfer is a tradition of cancellation. Donald Trump could also be lots, however he loves golf, and he loves this nation. He is a scholar of the sport and a robust character within the recreation. Will. “

Nicholas has received 18 majors, probably the most in historical past. He additionally backed Trump earlier than the 2020 election.

Wah talked about the Capitol riots when asserting the January 18 transfer.

“We discover ourselves in a political state of affairs, to not create our personal,” Wa mentioned “We’re trustworthy to our members, to the sport, to our targets and to our model ৷ and the way can we finest shield that? Our feeling was given Wednesday’s tragedy that we are able to not maintain it in Bedminster. The harm could possibly be irreparable. The one method out was to depart. “

So it stands, the PGA Championship will begin in Tulsa on Thursday sure.