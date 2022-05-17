Sports

Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course
Written by admin
Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course

Jack Nicklaus: ‘Cancel tradition’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course

NewYou may hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jack Nichols defined why the PGA Tour pulled Tulsa, Oklahoma from New Jersey to its championship.

As a result of Donald Trump owns the course in New Jersey.

So Nicholas was compelled to name PGA CEO Seth Stroll, who determined to maneuver the occasion in January.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Honorary starter Jack Nicholas reacts after hitting the first tee to start the first round of the Masters Golf Tournament in Ga, August, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Honorary starter Jack Nicholas reacts after hitting the primary tee to begin the primary spherical of the Masters Golf Match in Ga, August, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
(Atlanta Journal-Structure through Curtis Compton / AP)

“I like Seth Stroll,” Nicholas informed the Fireplace Pit Collective. “Seth did not want the job. He took the job as a result of he thought he might give some good steering to the American PGA.

President Donald Trump May 22, 2017 Tel Aviv

President Donald Trump Could 22, 2017 Tel Aviv
(AP Picture)

“However this transfer is a tradition of cancellation. Donald Trump could also be lots, however he loves golf, and he loves this nation. He is a scholar of the sport and a robust character within the recreation. Will. “

Patrons watch Jack Nicholas celebrate his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the Par3 competition before the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Patrons watch Jack Nicholas have a good time his hole-in-one on the fourth gap throughout the Par3 competitors earlier than the beginning of the 2015 Masters Match on the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Georgia.
(David Cannon / Getty Photographs)

Jack Nicholas says he was supplied greater than 100 million to face Saudi-backed golf sequence

READ Also  Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach

Nicholas has received 18 majors, probably the most in historical past. He additionally backed Trump earlier than the 2020 election.

Wah talked about the Capitol riots when asserting the January 18 transfer.

“We discover ourselves in a political state of affairs, to not create our personal,” Wa mentioned “We’re trustworthy to our members, to the sport, to our targets and to our model ৷ and the way can we finest shield that? Our feeling was given Wednesday’s tragedy that we are able to not maintain it in Bedminster. The harm could possibly be irreparable. The one method out was to depart. “

So it stands, the PGA Championship will begin in Tulsa on Thursday sure.

#Jack #Nicklaus #Cancel #tradition #reason #PGA #moved #Trumpowned

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment