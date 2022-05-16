Jack Nicklaus says he was offered more than $100M to be face of Saudi-backed golf series



Greg Norman has come below hearth in current weeks for being a rival to his Saudi-funded golf league. PGA Tour .

However on Monday, it was revealed that Saudi Arabian organizers had given a powerful push to make Jack Nicholas, not Norman, the face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Nicolaus, the 18-time winner, was offered a big sum of cash to be a part of the rival league, however the golfer finally turned it down, he stated in a narrative revealed by the Fireplace Pit Collective on Monday.

“The Saudis offered me more than 100 100 million, in all probability to do the identical factor as Greg [Norman] Is doing, “stated Nicholas.” I refused it. As soon as orally, as soon as in writing. I stated, ‘Pals, I’ve to stick with the PGA Tour. I helped begin the PGA Tour. “

Nichols has gained the Tour 73 occasions, with solely Tiger Woods and Sam Snead on the all-time profitable checklist. Golfers host the PGA Tour throughout the annual Memorial Event, which was based by Nicholas and is held on the Moorfield Village Golf Membership in Dublin, Ohio.

The primary LIV Golf Invitational is about for June Sep 11 at Centurion Golf Membership exterior London.

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship amid controversy

Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, primarily funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Funding Fund. The league’s first match can have a 48-man area for a $ 20 million purse over 52 holes. The winner will obtain 4 million and the final place will obtain $ 120,000.

Nevertheless, with 5 LIV golf tournaments scheduled for the USA, this can be a direct problem to the PGA Tour as a result of its rules don’t enable for the discharge of tournaments held in North America.

Final week, the PGA Tour rivals denied a launch for golfers to compete within the Saudi-backed league.

Nicholas suggested Phil Mickelson, who obtained suggestions and remained out of public view after criticizing the PGA Tour and supporting the proposed golf league.

“My recommendation to Phil? My recommendation to Phil is to be affected person,” Nicholas stated. “The world is a really forgiving place. However he has to determine the place he needs to play and what he needs to do.”

Mickelson described the Saudis as “terrifying” however famous that he may look again at their historical past of human rights abuses if that meant a possibility to change the PGA Tour.

Mickelson lately withdrew from the PGA Championship though PGA welcomed his participation. He’s the third PGA champion not to defend their title within the final 75 years.