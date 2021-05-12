Entertainment News

Jack Whitehall mocks Little Mix, Rita Ora and Laurence Fox at the BRIT Awards

1 day ago
1 day ago
‘He deserves the finest host award!’ Jack Whitehall wins reward as comic mocks Little Combine, Rita Ora, Laurence Fox and even Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile at the BRIT Awards

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Revealed: | Up to date:

Jack Whitehall was given the thumbs up on Tuesday night time whereas concentrating on a bunch of high-profile celebrities throughout his newest stint as host at the annual BRIT Awards. 

Nothing was off-limits at the socially distanced occasion as Whitehall took intention at Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s ongoing feud, Rita Ora’s rule-breaking lockdown celebration and even Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile throughout a memorable night time at the O2. 

Little Combine additionally discovered themselves in the firing line as the comic, 32, joked about Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ current being pregnant bulletins. 

Divided: Jack Whitehall obtained a combined response on Tuesday night time as followers reacted to his newest stint as host at the annual BRIT Awards

Introducing the band – who gained the award for Greatest British Group – he quipped: ‘These women are so in sync they’ll even harmonise their pregnancies.’

Whitehall had beforehand focused Jade Thirlwall – the solely band-member who is not anticipating a child – whereas singing a playful model of sea shanty The Wellerman with Scottish TikTok persona Nathan Evans. 

Doctoring the lyrics to the tune – a viral hit throughout lockdown – he sung: ‘Quickly might the Little Combine come, infants popping one after the other. They nonetheless trying they’re having enjoyable, Jade’s ingesting for all three.’

Well done: Many viewers praised the comedian for his quick wit while watching the socially distanced show as it took place at London's O2

Properly performed: Many viewers praised the comic for his fast wit whereas watching the socially distanced present because it passed off at London’s O2

In the firing line: Nothing was off-limits at the socially distanced occasion as Whitehall took intention at a bunch of celebrities throughout a memorable night time at the O2 

There was an extra reference to Rita Ora in the altered lyrics, with the singer’s rule-breaking thirtieth celebration coming again to hang-out her regardless of being 1000’s of miles away in Australia whereas she movies The Voice.   

Taking intention at the star, he added: ‘Tay-Tay, Pink and an entire lot extra – a celebration match for Rita Ora.’ 

Making mild of the socially distanced occasion, which was attended by NHS staff, he later joked: ‘It has been a tricky 12 months, Covid’s had extra comebacks than Craig David however this night we stay up for a brighter future.

‘To make sure a decreased capability we billed this as a Niall Horan gig.’   

From Little Combine to Wayne Lineker: Jack Whitehall at the BRIT Awards

‘These women are so in sync they’ll even harmonise their pregnancies’ (to Little Combine) 

‘It has been a tricky 12 months, Covid’s had extra comebacks than Craig David however this night we stay up for a brighter future’  (on lockdown)

‘To make sure a decreased capability we billed this as a Niall Horan gig’ (on social distancing at the O2)

‘I can not imagine I am saying this, however the undisputed Queen of Pop is in attendance. She’s been ripped off extra occasions than Colin the Caterpiller, however she’s come out swinging’ (on Taylor Swift)

‘Don’t be concerned Murssy’s right here for enjoyable, we won’t let him sing’ (to Olly Murs)

 ‘No less than he lastly stopped making music’ (on Laurence Fox’s foray into politics)

‘Right here at the BRITS we’re all about interesting to a youthful demographic. Like Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile we’re not considering anybody who’s sufficiently old to recollect Chumbawumba’  

Referencing the divisive Laurence Fox’s ‘tragic foray into politics”, he quipped that “at least he lastly stopped making music.”

Elsewhere Celebs Go Relationship star Wayne Lineker’s admission that he solely dates youthful girls was performed for laughs, with the 58-year previous referenced throughout one other monologue. 

Addressing the digicam, Whitehall quipped:  #’Right here at the BRITS we’re all about interesting to a youthful demographic. Like Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile we’re not considering anybody who’s sufficiently old to recollect Chumbawumba.’ 

Taylor Swift additionally discovered herself at the mercy of Whitehall, who mocked the singer for re-recording a choice of her albums after her report label bought off her again catalogue. 

‘I can not imagine I am saying this, however the undisputed Queen of Pop is in attendance,’; he introduced. ‘She’s been ripped off extra occasions than Colin the Caterpiller, however she’s come out swinging. 

‘If she does not win tonight she’ll in all probability simply re-record the entire present to make it possible for she does… Taylor Swift will probably be with us later.’ 

Swift went on to win the coveted International Icon award, with Whitehall utilizing the alternative to recommend she move the miniature model of her gong to Kanye West – a reference to his infamous stage invasion at the 2009 MTV Video Awards.   

BRIT AWARDS WINNERS 2021

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

ARLO PARKS

CELESTE 

DUA LIPA – WINNER

JESSIE WARE 

 LIANNE LA HAVAS

MALE SOLO ARTIST 

AJ TRACEY

HEADIE ONE 

J HUS – WINNER

JOEL CORRY 

YUNGBLUD

BRITISH GROUP 

BICEP

BIFFY CLYRO 

LITTLE MIX – WINNER

THE 1975 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY

BRITs RISING STAR 

GRIFF WARNER – WINNER

PA SALIEU

RINA SAWAYAMA 

MASTERCARD ALBUM 

ARLO PARKS COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS 

CELESTE NOT YOUR MUSE 

DUA LIPA FUTURE NOSTALGIA – WINNER

J HUS BIG CONSPIRACY

JESSIE WARE WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE? 

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BTS 

D.C. PARTISAN 

FOO FIGHTERS 

HAIM – WINNER

RUN THE JEWELS

RISING STAR

Griff

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST 

ARLO PARKS – WINNER

BICEP 

CELESTE 

JOEL CORRY 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY

BRITISH SINGLE

220 KID & GRACEY DON’T NEED LOVE

AITCH & AJ TRACEY FT TAY KEITH RAIN 

DUA LIPA PHYSICAL

HARRY STYLES WATERMELON SUGAR – WINNER 

HEADIE ONE FT AJ TRACEY & STORMZY AIN’T IT DIFFERENT 

JOEL CORRY FT MNEK HEAD & HEART

NATHAN DAWE FT KSI LIGHTER

REGARD & RAYE SECRETS 

S1MBA FT DTG ROVER PARLOPHONE 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT HEADIE ONE DON’T RUSH

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

ARIANA GRANDE

BILLIE EILISH – WINNER

CARDI B

MILEY CYRUS 

TAYLOR SWIFT 

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST 

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN  

BURNA BOY 

CHILDISH GAMBINO 

TAME IMPALA FICTION

THE WEEKND – WINNER

GLOBAL ICON

Taylor Swift  

 

