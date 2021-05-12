Jack Whitehall mocks Little Mix, Rita Ora and Laurence Fox at the BRIT Awards

Jack Whitehall was given the thumbs up on Tuesday night time whereas concentrating on a bunch of high-profile celebrities throughout his newest stint as host at the annual BRIT Awards.

Nothing was off-limits at the socially distanced occasion as Whitehall took intention at Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s ongoing feud, Rita Ora’s rule-breaking lockdown celebration and even Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile throughout a memorable night time at the O2.

Little Combine additionally discovered themselves in the firing line as the comic, 32, joked about Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ current being pregnant bulletins.

Divided: Jack Whitehall obtained a combined response on Tuesday night time as followers reacted to his newest stint as host at the annual BRIT Awards

Introducing the band – who gained the award for Greatest British Group – he quipped: ‘These women are so in sync they’ll even harmonise their pregnancies.’

Whitehall had beforehand focused Jade Thirlwall – the solely band-member who is not anticipating a child – whereas singing a playful model of sea shanty The Wellerman with Scottish TikTok persona Nathan Evans.

Doctoring the lyrics to the tune – a viral hit throughout lockdown – he sung: ‘Quickly might the Little Combine come, infants popping one after the other. They nonetheless trying they’re having enjoyable, Jade’s ingesting for all three.’

There was an extra reference to Rita Ora in the altered lyrics, with the singer’s rule-breaking thirtieth celebration coming again to hang-out her regardless of being 1000’s of miles away in Australia whereas she movies The Voice.

Taking intention at the star, he added: ‘Tay-Tay, Pink and an entire lot extra – a celebration match for Rita Ora.’

Making mild of the socially distanced occasion, which was attended by NHS staff, he later joked: ‘It has been a tricky 12 months, Covid’s had extra comebacks than Craig David however this night we stay up for a brighter future.

‘To make sure a decreased capability we billed this as a Niall Horan gig.’

Referencing the divisive Laurence Fox’s ‘tragic foray into politics”, he quipped that “at least he lastly stopped making music.”

Elsewhere Celebs Go Relationship star Wayne Lineker’s admission that he solely dates youthful girls was performed for laughs, with the 58-year previous referenced throughout one other monologue.

Addressing the digicam, Whitehall quipped: #’Right here at the BRITS we’re all about interesting to a youthful demographic. Like Wayne Lineker’s Tinder profile we’re not considering anybody who’s sufficiently old to recollect Chumbawumba.’

Taylor Swift additionally discovered herself at the mercy of Whitehall, who mocked the singer for re-recording a choice of her albums after her report label bought off her again catalogue.

‘I can not imagine I am saying this, however the undisputed Queen of Pop is in attendance,’; he introduced. ‘She’s been ripped off extra occasions than Colin the Caterpiller, however she’s come out swinging.

‘If she does not win tonight she’ll in all probability simply re-record the entire present to make it possible for she does… Taylor Swift will probably be with us later.’

Swift went on to win the coveted International Icon award, with Whitehall utilizing the alternative to recommend she move the miniature model of her gong to Kanye West – a reference to his infamous stage invasion at the 2009 MTV Video Awards.