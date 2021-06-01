Jackie ‘O’ Henderson appears to still be friends with co-host Kyle Sandilands’ exes

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson appears to still be on pleasant phrases with her radio co-host Kyle Sandilands’ high-profile exes.

Tamara Jaber, Kyle’s spouse from 2008 to 2010, and Imogen Anthony, his girlfriend from 2011 to 2019, each left feedback on Jackie’s newest Instagram submit on Monday.

She had uploaded a photograph of herself posing with her lookalike daughter Kitty, 10, prompting her KIIS FM colleague’s former flames to attain out.

‘Lovely women,’ singer Tamara, 38, commented.

Mannequin and influencer Imogen, 30, merely left a coronary heart emoji.

Following his break up from Imogen two years in the past, Kyle is now relationship communications director Tegan Kynaston.

It is unclear if Jackie and Tegan, 34, are friends. They have not been pictured collectively and do not seem to work together on social media.

In September, Tegan reportedly moved into Kyle’s multimillion-dollar mansion in Woollahra, Sydney.

The house, which the shock jock is renting, is only a 10-minute drive from the CBD.

The property can be positioned a brief distance from Jackie’s $11million mansion.

As for her private life, Jackie is believed to be single.

She shares custody of Kitty with her ex-husband Lee Henderson.

The previous couple separated in 2018 after 15 years of marriage, however stay on amicable phrases as they co-parent their daughter.