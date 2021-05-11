Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s reveals her unwelcome Mother’s Day surprise



KIIS FM radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has revealed how she celebrated Mother’s Day this 12 months with daughter Kitty, 10.

Talking on her radio present this week, Jackie, 46, revealed that her daughter sweetly deliberate three days of celebrations for her.

The celebrations started on Friday evening the place Kitty deliberate an uncommon surprise, attempting to heat up a scorching towel for her mom to chill out that went incorrect.

Jackie defined that Kitty did not know easy methods to correctly heat the towel like they do at motels or on airplanes, and truly used a big towel quite than a face washer.

‘It is so humorous as a result of once they’re at a younger age Kyle, they do not know easy methods to prepare dinner meals and issues like that,’ Jackie mentioned.

‘She did need to make it tremendous particular for me so it began Friday evening and she or he mentioned, “you go into the bed room and I will let when you possibly can come out.”

Jackie mentioned that she got here out to a towel that was dripping moist and Kitty supplied to brush her hair.

Kitty then purchased a platter out for Jackie, which included cheese, grapes, watermelon and a weird concoction, pinot grigio and weight loss plan tonic water, as a result of she thought Jackie drank that.

‘Since you’re respect the trouble they go to, you simply go forward and do it,’ Jackie mentioned.

‘I used to be like, “oh okay, that is so cute.”

Jackie’s co-host Kyle Sandilands says he thought it was candy that Jackie went together with all of it and was being an excellent mom.

‘Aw what a mom, I really like that about you, you will be uncomfortable for her happiness,’ Kyle mentioned.

Jackie mentioned she was shocked by Kitty’s plans, saying: ‘She was going to a lot effort, she’s so stunning, considerate and caring.’

‘I used to be thrilled, despite the fact that it was exhausting, I could not deliver myself to do the pinot grigio and weight loss plan tonic water,’ Jackie mentioned with fun.

She mentioned on Sunday, they went to the flicks to purchase film snacks together with three buckets of popcorn, some choc tops, drinks and spent over $100 on the sweet bar.

Fairly than watching a film, they then left to look at some flicks at house.

Jackie defined that one Mother’s Day just a few years in the past, she needed to attempt a sandwich Kitty made for her which was made with blueberries and honey.

Kyle joked that it sounded ‘horrible.’

Jackie shares daughter Kitty with her ex-husband, Lee Henderson.

Jackie shares custody of her daughter Kitty with her ex-husband Lee, who’s now in a relationship with tattooed jujitsu teacher Gabriella Motta.

The previous couple stay on pleasant phrases as they proceed to co-parent Kitty.

In February, she instructed Mediaweek podcast that she was having fun with not being in a relationship for the primary time in 20 years.

‘I am positively not prepared [to start dating again],’ Jackie mentioned

‘I do fear about that, am I by no means going to be prepared? Why am I not prepared? Why after two and a half three years am I not even considering it?’

Jackie mentioned that along with having fun with the liberty of single life, she’s specializing in her work and her 10-year-old daughter, Kitty Henderson.

Jackie and Lee introduced their break up in October 2018, after 18 years collectively.

Earlier than her marriage to Lee, Jackie was married to radio host Ugly Phil O’Neil. They break up in 1999.