Jackie Shroff Intimate Scenes: Jackie Shroff says he felt embarrassed while shooting intimate scenes

Jackie Shroff has spoken openly about the shooting of intimate scenes from his upcoming film ‘The Interview: Night of 26/11’. The picture of the intimate scene of the film is going very viral on social media. Speaking of what Jackie says, I was really embarrassed doing this scene. However, he also said that it is part of his job as an actor and if the character demands it, I will have to do the scenes accordingly.

‘The Interview: Night of 26/11’ is a remake of a Dutch film

Jackie plays a war-covering journalist in The Interview: Night of 26/11. Who is asked to interview a Bollywood star. The film is a remake of the Dutch film ‘The Interview’.

I feel very ashamed while doing intimate scenes

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the filming of intimate scenes in the film, Jackie says, “I feel ashamed. I felt really ashamed doing this scene. When I do this scene, I feel uncomfortable. I’m just doing it because I’m just an actor.

It feels bad to do intimate scenes with so many people.

Jackie says, ‘When I was doing this scene, a lot of people were looking at the camera without blinking. The director is looking at you. Everyone on the set was watching. The crew members, the directors, all the people are standing and it is very embarrassing to see such a scene in the middle of it all. But you have to do it because it’s part of your job.

Jackie will appear in several projects this year. He was finally seen in the role of a police officer in Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’. The film also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Earlier, Boo Aadhar appeared with Jain in ‘Hello Charlie’. Jackie launched the web series this year via Disney Plus Hotstar’s show ‘OK Computer’. He was recently seen with Sunil Shetty as a special guest in ‘Dance Diwane 3’.

