Jackie Shroff reveals when he was surrounded by goons, wife Ayesha Shroff Save him | Jackie Shroff was surrounded by goons, wife Ayesha was thrashed; saved life

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has beaten up many people on the screen, even in real life, he is also affectionately called Jackie Dada. But do you know that Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff saved his life once he was surrounded by goons. Recently, Jackie himself revealed this on the set of ‘Dance Deewane 3’.

Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff is one of the most glamorous celebs, she takes special care of her and her family’s fitness. But now it is learned that he has another talent, which most people do not know about. Jackie Shroff told that Ayesha is an action star in real life, recently on the sets of dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’. Jackie told that once some goons were coming to beat him, then his wife Ayesha and some friends saved him.

In this show, along with Jackie, Sunil Shetty also joined as a guest. In the middle of the show, host Raghav asked whether you both are afraid of your wives? Just this question of Raghav exposed Jackie. Replying to Raghav, both Jackie and Sunil lifted the placard containing Yes in their hands. After this Jackie narrated the whole story and told that he is afraid of Ayesha since he saw her beating the jaggery.

Sharing this anecdote, Jackie Shroff said, ‘Khali Naam Dada Hai Bhidu’. I have always been afraid, not from today but from before. I saw my wife fighting for a friend on Nepancy Road. It was my friend and I. Something like this happened there, so a big gang had come to wash us. So I saw my wife for the first time while washing. I am scared since then.

Let us tell you that when Jackie and Ayesha first met, Ayesha was just 13 years old. In this first meeting itself, Ayesha had decided that she would marry Jackie Shroff. The two became friends again and friendship turned into love. After this, both of them held each other’s hand for seven lives in 1987 and got married.

